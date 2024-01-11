11 ways to celebrate MLK Day with a day of service, art, celebration

The Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. would have turned 95 on January 15.

His birthday is a federal holiday with most companies around the country giving their employees the day off.

The MLK Jr. Day holiday is observed annually on the third Monday of January and honors the birthday and life of the late civil rights leader, activist and minister.

There are plenty of events around South Jersey for you to take part in, if you are interested in doing a day of service.

You can volunteer, attend a service at a local school or place of worship or more.

The Washington Monument can be seen in the background as U.S. civil rights leader Martin Luther King waves to supporters Aug. 28 1963 on the Mall in Washington DC during the "March on Washington", where King delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech. The speech which mobilized supporters of desegregation and prompted the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Here are some events or things to do on MLK Day around South Jersey.

City of Camden MLK Day of Service, Roberto Clemente Gymnasium, North Camden Community Center, Camden

This year’s service initiative is titled “Unity in Wellness: Bridging Gaps, Building Health."

Residents will have access to vital services, including health screenings, nutrition counseling, and assistance with health insurance enrollment.

This event takes place on Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The address is 1000 North 6th Street, Camden

For more information, call the mayor’s office at 856-757-7200.

Jan. 15 events:

Cleanup at Farnham Park, Camden

Help the community on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day by helping to clean up Farnham Park.

The time is from 10 a.m. to noon. Location is 1648 Baird Boulevard, Camden.

Participants will meet at the parking circle in the middle of the park, entrance on Park Boulevard. Gloves and bags will be provided.

RSVP is required. Please contact Michael Hogan at hoganphoto@verizon.net.

MLK Family Service Day, Animal Welfare Association, Voorhees

Animal Welfare Association (AWA) is hosting its annual MLK Family Service Day from noon to 4 p.m.

The activities are open to all ages and allow families to “give back together and to help embrace the concepts of service, compassion, and empathy”.

AWA is also offering a free spay/neuter clinic for feral cats from Camden. AWA will be working with local trappers to bring in at least 50 cats to receive spay/neuter surgery to help prevent unwanted feral kittens. Drop off begins at 8:00 a.m.

The address is 509 Centennial Boulevard.

Perfecting Ministries, Sewell

A day of community conversations, song service and reconciliation honoring the legacy of Dr. King.

Doors open at 9:45 a.m. for the program, which begins at 10

You can donate, attend or volunteer.

The address is 274 Delsea Drive.

www.facebook.com/theperfectingchurch/

Ocean City Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service and Ceremony, Ocean City

A citywide cleanup will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 15. Sign up and supply distribution will be at Howard S. Stainton, 18th and Simpson Ave.

That will be followed by a ceremony and soul food lunch from noon to 2 p.m. at the music pier, 825 Boardwalk.

To participate, call 609-399-6111, extension 9711.

www.ocnj.us/news/post/18561

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Scholarship Breakfast and Day of Service, Rowan University, Glassboro

The event is open to the public and will be “an uplifting gathering in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” All proceeds will support students through the William H. Myers Memorial Scholarships. The scholarship breakfast starts at 9 a.m. and day of services activities begin at 11:30 a.m. This event celebrates the life and legacy of King and is co-sponsored by the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and the Rowan University Foundation.

The master of ceremonies is Rick Williams and featured special guest Charles Blow. The locations are Eynon Ballroom and the Chamberlain Student Center.

today.rowan.edu/events/2024/01/mlkjr-day-2024.html

MLK Day art camp, the ARTery Studio, Medford

From 10 a.m. to noon, at the ARTery, children ages 5 to 11 can enjoy “creating art inspired by themes of kindness, individuality, peace, and friendship.”

They are asked to bring a nut-free snack, water bottle and to “dress for a mess”.

Capacity is 21 students. There is a sibling discount. The cost is $35.

The address is 31 Fairview Road.

MLK Jr. Day Camp, Markeim Arts Center, Haddonfield

The center will celebrate the MLK holiday in a creative way.

It will host the day camp from 9 a.m. to noon.

Campers, children ages 5 to 12, will be provided with a snack and water.

The instructor will be Kristen Davila and the cost is $65.

The address is 104 Walnut Street.

markeimartscenter.org/shop/mlk-jr-day-camp/

SisterHood Incorporated MLK Day of Service, Burlington City

SisterHood Inc. will host a day of service at their office at 402 York Street on Jan. 15.

In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

Projects include organizing and cleaning their clothing and food pantry area.

The nonprofit will also be painting their transitional housing apartments.

Participants will also prepare platters for senior citizens in the Burlington City community.

A spaghetti lunch will be served to all volunteers.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

facebook.com/SisterHoodIncorporatedInternational

Honoring Resilience: MLK Day and A Screening of “The Color Purple”, AMC Cherry Hill 24

International Stop the Violence Alliance Inc. will host a special screening of the movie "The Color Purple" to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and "promote community understanding and healing." It will held at 5 p.m. at the AMC Cherry Hill 24 on Route 38 in Cherry Hill. Tickets at the door.

www.eventbrite.com/e/honoring-resilience-mlk-day-and-a-screening-of-the-color-purple-tickets-779134410997

Jewish Family Service, MLK Day of Service, Margate

There will be various family volunteer opportunities available for a day of service.

The address is 607 North Jerome Avenue and the time is 10 a.m. to noon.

There will be a toiletry collection kit, a shred fest, on-the-go bag assembly, lot cleanup, coloring and card creation and more.

Email jtracy@jfsatlantic.org to reserve your spot to participate.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Are you looking for ways to celebrate MLK Day in South Jersey?