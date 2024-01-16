11 WTVP board members resign amid financial crisis

WTVP-TV Board Chairman Andrew Rand and 10 other members of the WTVP Board of Directors announced their resignations Tuesday in yet another bombshell development at the embattled public television station.

The board then accepted appointments of eight new members, including John Wieland, MH Equipment Company's CEO, as the board's new chair.

Wieland in his first remarks as board chairman said Tuesday that misuse of funds like that seen at WTVP "can happen in any organization." He then applauded the outgoing board members for taking the "appropriate steps" following the revelation of wrongdoing, but said the "damage had already been done."

Wieland also said he is confident the board can secure grant funding that has been withheld by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and that the station could return to solid financial footing after an influx of new donor money.

Tuesday's resignations came as public cries for board members to resign grew louder and louder as more information came out about the misuse of station funds that plunged WTVP into a financial crisis.

In December, the board of directors said it appeared that WTVP's deceased former CEO Lesley Matuszak and former finance director Lin McLaughlin had been the duo that spent station money in a manner that was "improper, unauthorized or questionable."

A criminal investigation by the Peoria Police Department had also been launched into the financial woes of WTVP. The Illinois Attorney General's Office opened an inquiry as well.

Those revelations led to public anger and calls for the entire board to resign.

On Tuesday, the following 11 board members stepped down:

Chairman Andrew Rand

Stephen Morris

Sid Ruckriegel

Wayne Cannon

John Day

Monica Hendrickson

Amanda Campbell

Stephen Shipley

Jerry Herbstreith

Ashley Spain

Sally Snyder

Wieland will now lead the new board, which added eight new members Tuesday, including outgoing Republican state Sen. Win Stoller.

The eight new board members are:

John Wieland, new board chair

Andy Chiou

Martin Johnson

Daysha Warr

Dan Pearson

Heather Acerra

Win Stoller

Rick Lavender

One of the groups calling for the resignation of board members was Friends of 47, a new group whose goal was to advocate for "transparent" change at the station.

On Tuesday, the group's director, Becky Doubleday, said the group did not understand yet exactly how Tuesday's resignations will impact the station moving forward and did not feel the selection process of new board members was very transparent.

"We don't know anything about the new members coming on board or the new chair Mr. Wieland. I don't know him personally," Doubleday said. "We'll be coming out with a statement in the next few days as an assessment of where we think this could go."

She said the best solution moving forward was a "fresh, clean start" for the board of directors, which seemed to come true, in part, on Tuesday.

Doubleday said Friends of 47 had no comment on the criminal investigation surrounding WTVP.

"(The board) they're in charge of running the organization as a whole, as far as any criminal investigations or Illinois Attorney General investigations are concerned, those might be outside the realm of what the board of directors can actually do right now," Doubleday said. "That's for those entities, if they choose, to decide what to do with those."

