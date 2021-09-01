11 years ago, Viola Martin went to visit her daughter but never arrived. Now, her case is part of new missing persons project launched by Cook County sheriff’s office

On the day after Christmas in 2009, Viola Martin went to visit one of her daughters, who had just been released from the hospital. She never arrived and has not been seen since.

More than a decade later, her family is still desperately trying to find Martin, who was 56 and last seen in south suburban Glenwood when she went missing.

“It has been the hardest 11 years that my sisters, my family, have had to face,” said her daughter, Angela Martin Fields.

The family has renewed hope in the form of a new project launched by the Cook County sheriff’s office that will focus on unsolved disappearances in Cook County. During a news conference Wednesday, Sheriff Tom Dart announced the county’s Missing Persons Project, which he said will investigate Martin’s case and dozens of others.

The sheriff’s office will assign three detectives to work solely on missing persons cases in Chicago and the suburbs, focusing primarily on women due to the “particular vulnerability that women have when they are missing,” Dart said.

The project will look at people who have been missing long-term, which they define as three or more years. Dart said technological advances in the ensuing years may help detectives breathe new life into old cases.

“Our goal is to help ... families who have had their hearts torn out,” Dart said. “Our hope is that some of these cases, we are going to resolve so family will finally have the resolution they never had.”

The project has outlined 170 missing persons cases going back to 1930 that detectives will give fresh eyes to and offer resources that local law enforcement agencies may not be able to devote to the cold cases. It also established a website with information about the missing people. Dart asked community members to look at the site and send in tips if they have information about any of the cases.

To identify the 170 missing persons — 77 women and 93 men — the sheriff’s office used a national database and cross referenced it with local law enforcement databases.

Family members of Viola Martin attended the news conference wearing T-shirts with photographs of her. They cried and hugged each other when it concluded.

Angela Martin Fields said her mother was kind and caring, and has great-grandchildren she hasn’t met. In 2009, she was working at a medical facility, but never picked up her last paycheck, according to the sheriff’s office.

Though her mother had a drug problem, Fields said she had been clean for five years.

On Dec. 26, 2009, the day she disappeared, Viola Martin was at Fields’ home in Glenwood when she left to visit her other daughter, who lived about 20 minutes away. The family had spent Christmas together, and Martin didn’t want her children to leave, the Tribune reported at the time.

After searching for her themselves, the Martin family reported her missing Dec. 29.

The next day, investigators found Martin’s tan, 1999 Chrysler Cirrus parked illegally on a street in Dixmoor, which was not near her daughter’s home.

At the time of the disappearance, Fields was a contestant on “American Idol,” a popular television musical competition. The show made an exception to its rules about keeping contestants sequestered to allow Fields to talk to reporters about her mother.

People have reported sightings of Martin over the years, police and family members said. Fields said she and her sisters drop everything to follow up each time they hear such reports, but none have panned out.

“It’s time for us to find her, and it’s time for us to bring her home,” Fields said.

Among other cases the detectives are investigating as part of the project is the disappearance of Tracie Bell, last seen on March 6, 2018. That day, police officers were called to Bell’s Richton Park condo after she didn’t show up to her work as a secretary for the Cook County state’s attorney at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

Officers spoke to Bell, then 54, who was cooperative and appeared to be in a healthy state of mind, according to the police.

But when she didn’t report to work again the following day, police officers returned to the condo and found no one there, though her vehicle was still parked at the building.

