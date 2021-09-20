11 Yeti cups perfect for you, whether you're a runner or cocoa-drinking couch potato

What drink will you pour into your Yeti?

Many happy moments involve holding a drink in your hand, whether you’re clinking wine glasses with your friends, clutching a beer while cheering at a ball game, or sipping on cocoa while snuggled up under a blanket on your couch.

But, these moments just aren’t the same when your beer is warm or your cocoa is cold.

With the holidays approaching, and birthdays all year round, maybe you’ve considered buying an insulated mug or cup as a gift, or even for yourself. With brands out there like S’well, BrüMate, Corkcicle, Hydro Flask, and, one of the most popular, Yeti, it’s hard to know what to pick, especially when they all seem good, and none of them are cheap.

We’ve tested water bottles and travel mugs, and found varying results for Yeti varieties—great, and not-so-great, respectively. But, in general, we still think there’s something to Yeti’s brand recognition.

Made of thick-gauge steel, a double-vacuum, BPA-free wall for maximum insulation, and topped with a Duracoat finish that won’t crack, peel, chip, or fade, Yeti mugs are the esteemed drinking vessels that are so cool they don’t even sweat. Plus, they can withstand the dishwasher, and who doesn’t love that?

Yeti makes mugs, tumblers, jugs, colster can insulators, and more, for every occasion. So, unless you like warm wine and room-temperature coffee, here’s 12 Yeti insulated vessels you should check out.

1. For the person who chugs caffeine all day long

Keep two cups of coffee in this 20-ounce container.

Why have just one cup of coffee when you can have two? Especially if you’re the kind of person that likes to sip at it all day long.

Enter the Yeti Rambler 20-oz. Tumbler with Magslider Lid, a travel canister big enough to hold roughly two standard cups of coffee or one Starbucks-size venti. It is designed to keep your coffee warm (or cold if that’s how you prefer it), for hours on end no matter how many children, co-workers, or energetic pets interrupt you.

A fan favorite among Yeti lovers and coffee drinkers—almost 19,000 of them on Amazon give this a 4.9 out of 5 rating—the Tumbler is available in 23 different colors.

Get the Yeti Rambler 20-oz. Tumbler with Magslider Lid at Amazon for $29.98

2. For the person who savors cider or cocoa

Savor your warm cocoa with the 10-ounce Rambler.

Drinking cocoa is an art form. You don’t gulp it or chug it, you sip it. And, in between sips you clutch the mug in between your hands and relish in the relaxation of the moment.

Because cocoa is meant to be enjoyed in the company of chilly air, it needs to stay warm or there’s literally no point. That’s why the Yeti Rambler 10-oz. Stackable Mug with Magslider Lid solves all things that are wrong with cold cocoa, by ensuring that your drink stays warm no matter how cold the night. We did test an earlier version of this Yeti mug, and didn't love it for the fact that its open drink spout allowed the beverage to cool off quickly, but the Magslider lid now solves this problem.

And hey, if you prefer cider over cocoa, this mug has got you covered for that, too.

Get the Yeti Rambler 10-oz. Stackable Mug with Magslider Lid at Amazon for $24.98

3. For the wine aficionado

Keep your wine chilled with this Yeti wine tumbler.

Whether you like to enjoy a glass of wine at night or a whole bottle with friends—no judgement here—the one thing that won’t change with the Yeti Rambler 10-oz. Wine Tumbler is the temperature of your wine.

Sporting an ultra-cool MagSlider lid and a color for every personality, this bulb-shaped tumbler keeps your wine at the temperature at which you poured it so that no matter where you drink it, it won’t lose any of its flavorful appeal.

Get the Yeti Rambler 10-oz. Wine Tumbler at Amazon for $38.28

4. For the sports fan who has a fall full of tailgating events

Mimic a soda can with this Colster Can Insulator.

If tailgating is what you like to do, then Yeti Rambler Colster Can Insulator was made for you. With a simple lock-and-load mechanism that instantly holds standard 12-ounce cans and longnecks, the Colster is easy to tote around.

Keeping beer cool even in sweltering triple-digit temperatures, your friends are sure to be envious when you’re sipping a cold one while theirs is warming in the sun.

Bonus: The Colster is available in a 16-oz. tall, 12-oz. slim, and 17 different colors to match any sports team you’re cheering for.

5. For movie nights with soda and popcorn

Sip and see a movie.

Soda lovers rejoice, you have not been forgotten. Maybe you don’t need fancy coffees or alcohol to brighten your day, and that’s perfectly OK! If soda or seltzer is your jam then Yeti has you covered with its Yeti Rambler Stackable Cup with Straw Lid.

Available in 12 colors to suit your mood, the insulated tumbler keeps soda cold and refills to a minimum while you sip away, so the only thing you need to worry about is how much ice you’d like clanking around in there.

Get the Yeti Rambler 26-oz. Stackable Cup with Straw Lid at Amazon for $29.98

6. For the playground set

Stay hydrated while on the go outside.

Dent, shatter, and leak resistant, the Yeti Rambler Jr. Kids Bottle offers a flip-top for kid-friendly drinking, and it should withstand the trauma of recess.

It holds up to 12 ounces of liquid, and it is available in seven different colors so you’re sure to find one your child likes, no matter how picky they are.

Get the Yeti Rambler Jr. Kids Bottle at Amazon starting at $39.95

7. For athletes, runners, and those who like to play hard

This chugger comes in 18 different colors.

If you’re on the go, whether it be running, biking, or in the stop-and-go car line at school, you know that sometimes slowing down isn’t an option.

Yeti seems to get it. Enter: the Yeti Rambler 18-oz. with Chug Cap. With a quick half twist of the cap, you can chug all the cold liquids you’d like without the hassle of needing to stop and sip.

Available in 18 different colors, this chug jug is not intended for hot liquids, but is also available in 26-oz., 36-oz., 46-oz., and 64-oz., if you’re needing a little extra hydration.

8. For a roadtripper

The Yeti Rambler Bottle keeps roadtrippers in mind.

Created with travelers in mind, the Yeti Rambler Bottle with Hotshot Cap is ready when you are.

Fitting perfectly in a standard sized cup holder, this travel container has a unique two piece lid; an inner circle that can be loosened or tightened to keep heat in or let heat out so you can cool your drink in your own desired time, and an outer circle that gives you 360 degrees of drinking capabilities so that even when your eyes are on the road, you can still take a sip no matter which direction the cup is facing when it hits your lips.

It also comes in two sizes, depending on how long your journey may be.

9. For when cheering with a beer

Get a grip with this handled Yeti.

I’m not one to generalize, but cheering for sports wouldn’t be the same without a frosty mug of beer in one hand and the other hand rooting for your team.

The Yeti Rambler 24-oz. Mug looks so similar to a “regular” beer mug, that you can feel confident about bringing a classy touch to even the most sporty of sporting events; especially since it will keep your beer cold on the way to the game, through halftime, and well into the celebration afterwards when your team scores big.

Get the Yeti Rambler 24-oz. Mug exclusively at Yeti for $34.99

10. For a gang of campers

Keep water, soup, or coffee warm when you're camping.

Warming coffee over a campfire can be a tedious chore, so once the pot is warm you’re going to want to keep it that way.

Really, the Yeti Rambler half-gallon or gallon jug is a camper’s dream. It keeps liquids piping hot—coffee, soup, water—so that you can stop tending to the fire and start enjoying the scenery.

Using a pour spout design, this Rambler jug easily distributes the liquid.

Also fully capable of keeping liquids cold, this jug’s convenient carry handle means it can pull double duty if you need to take it with you to hydrate, say, a sports team. Little league, anyone?

11. For when you need a quick pick-me-up

No need for a glass with this Yeti around.

If you’re one of those people that tends to have favorites, then this Yeti Rambler 10-oz. Lowball is here to become your next great thing. It is the perfect size for an afternoon coffee, a big swig of iced tea, or maybe an Old Fashioned with the neighbors.

Its purpose doesn’t have to be for any one thing, because it’s perfectly designed to be your everything cup.

Get the Yeti Rambler 10-oz. Lowball at Amazon starting at $19.98

