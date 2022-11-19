11 New York Cities That Are Unaffordable for Renters

OlegAlbinsky / iStock.com

Many people left New York State — and particularly New York City — amid the pandemic, and according to moveBuddha, this exodus has continued into 2022. Perhaps one of the reasons people are fleeing the state is the lack of affordable rent in many of the Empire State’s major cities. In fact, in 11 cities, the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment is well over one-third of the median income, the percentage experts advise sticking to for housing costs.

Here’s a look at New York’s metro areas where the rent is unaffordable.

1. Bronx, New York

Median income: $43,919

Average rent for a two-bedroom: $2,340 per month

Rent as a percentage of income: 63.9%

2. Fresh Meadows, New York

Median income: $57,085

Average rent for a two-bedroom: $2,340 per month

Rent as a percentage of income: 49.2%

3. Jackson Heights, New York

Median income: $57,085

Average rent for a two-bedroom: $2,340 per month

Rent as a percentage of income: 49.2%

4. Long Island City, New York

Median income: $57,085

Average rent for a two-bedroom: $2,340 per month

Rent as a percentage of income: 49.2%

5. Forest Hills, New York

Median income: $57,085

Average rent for a two-bedroom: $2,340 per month

Rent as a percentage of income: 49.2%

6. Astoria, New York

Median income: $57,085

Average rent for a two-bedroom: $2,340 per month

Rent as a percentage of income: 49.2%

7. Flushing, New York

Median income: $57,085

Average rent for a two-bedroom: $2,340 per month

Rent as a percentage of income: 49.2%

8. Jamaica, New York

Median income: $57,085

Average rent for a two-bedroom: $2,340 per month

Rent as a percentage of income: 49.2%

9. New York

Median income: $57,085

Average rent for a two-bedroom: $2,340 per month

Rent as a percentage of income: 49.2%

10. Brooklyn, New York

Median income: $59,468

Average rent for a two-bedroom: $2,340 per month

Rent as a percentage of income: 47.2%

11. Staten Island, New York

Median income: $62,558

Average rent for a two-bedroom: $2,340 per month

Rent as a percentage of income: 44.9%

All data is sourced from moveBuddha’s 2021-2022 New York Migration Report and is accurate as of Sept. 26, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 New York Cities That Are Unaffordable for Renters