I Make $110,000 As A Senior Scientist — & An Illness Nearly Derailed My Life

In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at what it feels like to be a woman making six-figures — when only 5% of American women make that much, according to the U.S. Census — w ith the hope it will give women insight into how to better navigate their own career and salary trajectories.

Today, we chat with a senior scientist in Chicago. Previously, we spoke to a data scientist in Cambridge, MA, a tech product manager in Dallas, and a marriage and family therapist in the South Bay Area, CA.

Job: Senior Scientist, Healthcare

Age: 32

Location: Chicago, IL

Degree: Ph.D., M.S., B.S. (Biomedical Engineering)

First Salary: $79,040

Current Salary: $110,000

As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

"I have always had a deep curiosity about the world around me. I especially liked to spend time with my father while he was working with electronic devices — I was mesmerized by his ability to understand how things operate in so much detail. Science and research became a passion for me from a young age, and I knew I would pursue a career that would satisfy my love of learning. At that point in my life, I recognized that the clinical-care side of a medical career didn’t interest me, so I focused on following my passions with a vague goal of becoming a 'scientist' and decided to study biomedical engineering."

What did you study in college?

"I have a Ph.D., M.S., and B.S. in biomedical engineering. My research had a heavy focus on biomaterials, nanotechnology, and chemistry."

Did you have to take out student loans?

"I was extremely fortunate to have my parents cover my undergraduate tuition. To make things easier on them, I went to a state school, where we could take advantage of in-state tuition. I also spent some time applying for external scholarship funding to keep costs down. My graduate tuition for my Ph.D. and M.S. degrees was fully funded by my doctoral program, and I also received a modest stipend during that time."

Have you been working at this company since you graduated from college?

"No. I became very sick during my first year with this company. After two hospitalizations in the span of a month, I was forced to resign my contract and focus on my health. I was out of work for the next year. It was a difficult and trying period. My marriage crumbled, and the future was full of uncertainties. My doctors and I finally had a breakthrough, and I was starting to recover both physically and mentally. I lived with my parents for a while, until I was ready to be on my own again. My divorce was finalized. I recognized that I still needed time to heal. I wasn’t ready to get back into a demanding career, but I knew I would feel uplifted if I had something to keep me busy.

"I eventually found a simple customer-support role in a loosely related technical field that was barely enough to live off of. I was paid an annual salary of $35,360. I told myself I would give myself a year before I restarted my career search. I was aware it could be difficult to explain this strange job gap/history, but I needed to be kind to myself, to heal and ensure that I could stay healthy. I lasted nine months before I was dying for something more challenging. I took my time job hunting, because it was very important to me to find something both that I could love and that would give me a healthy work/life balance. The prospect of going back into pharma, with its long commute and monotonous day-to-day duties, really encouraged me to expand my job search and to consider alternative career paths. Eventually, I found a senior scientist role in healthcare that ticked all my boxes and fulfilled my need for intellectual stimulation."

How would you explain your day-to-day role at your job?

"As a senior scientist for a nonprofit healthcare company, I evaluate medical technologies and clinical research. I use this clinical evidence to review and author medical policies. I also interact with and engage leaders in industry and government with respect to emerging technologies, healthcare initiatives, and federal healthcare policies. I regularly get to dive deep into research, which keeps me happy. I also feel a certain sense of integrity, connection, and pride with my work based on its impact on healthcare consumers. As a heavy healthcare consumer myself, it’s important to me to 'get it right.'"