110 couples book weddings at Portland parks on first day of reservations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of couples lined up for the chance to book their ideal wedding venue at a Portland park — but one pair of lovebirds went the extra mile by camping out before dawn.

Last week, Portland Parks and Recreation announced that it’d be accepting wedding reservations for its more than 200 sites starting on Monday, Jan. 8. The bureau noted that it would start processing online, phone and mail-in requests by that afternoon, but in-person reservations would be prioritized from 8 a.m. to noon.

In response, PP&R spokesperson Mark Ross told KOIN 6 that the first couple arrived at the Customer Service Center at 3:30 a.m. to ensure that they could book their favorite venue.

Overall, the bureau processed 110 reservations on the first day. Seventy-five were processed in person, while 31 were accepted by phone and four were online.

According to Ross, the Hoyt Arboretum’s Redwood Deck and Stevens Pavilion Picnic Shelter were this year’s most popular venues. Other potential locations include the Peninsula Park Rose Garden and Washington Park’s Shakespeare Garden.

PP&R will only accept online reservations through Feb. 19. The agency will continue to accept phone requests to 503-823-2525, but couples are advised to call within 45 days of their wedding to avoid rush fees.

