110+ deals on toys that are discounted for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Black Friday is behind us, but don't fret. Many of the great deals have stuck around, as well as new price drops that we've scouted for you. Shop the article below to find all the items on your child's wish list. From the year's hottest toys, to classic board games, Cyber Weekend 2022 is one of the biggest opportunities to save money at retailers like Amazon, Melissa & Doug, Walmart, shopDisney and plenty of others. Check out this list of toy deals that the Reviewed team has shopped.
10 best Black Friday toy deals you can still shop
Save on Lego, Barbie, Nintendo Switch games and more
Here are our top ten favorite toy deals you can shop right now, including a Barbie Dream Camper and a Nerf blaster.
Paw Patrol Big Truck Toy with Moveable Claw Arm for $20 (Save $19.97)
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - Nintendo Switch [Physical] for $29 (Save $30.99)
Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic Full Auto Blaster for $59 (Save $21)
Toy deals under $25
If you're really looking to save (and who's not?), here are some of our favorites—all under $25.
Throw Throw Burrito by Exploding Kittens for $12.49 (Save $12.50)
National Geographic Rocks & Fossils 200-piece kit for $20.99 (Save $9)
Melissa & Doug Wooden Buildings Block Set for $14.29 (Save $13.70)
DC Multiverse Batman in Hazmat Suite Action Figure for $11.98 (Save $8.01)
Skillmatics Educational Game: Search and Find for $19.97 (Save $5)
Best board game Cyber Weekend deals
Save on Clue, Scrabble, Monopoly and more
Get everyone off of their devices with some fun family board games for all ages. Start with the insanely-fun-not-on-sale-but-still-affordable Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, and keep the fun going with these other great Cyber Weekend deals on all types of board games.
Ravensburger Disney Villainous Strategy Board Game for $20 (Save $19.99)
Amazon toy deals
Save on Pokemon, Barbie, and Nerf
Make the most of Amazon's toy deals and snag Nerf guns, Lego sets and more for less right now.
Pop Funko Star Wars: The Child, Grogu for $12.99 (Save $4.99)
Hollywood Hair Extension Maker for Girls for $20.19 (Save $9.80)
Melissa & Doug Pull-Back Vehicles for $22.99 (Save 50% on 1 when you buy 2)
Pokemon TCG: Sword & Shield: Astral Radiance Elite Trainer Box for $24.99 (Save $14.80)
Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic Full Auto Gel Blaster for $59 (Save $21)
KidKraft Wooden Farm to Table Play Kitchen for $144.62 (Save $45.37)
KidKraft Ultimate Corner Wooden Play Kitchen for $147.99 (Save $145)
Save on kids' tablets, smartwatches, and tech
Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet, 8" HD display for $79.99 (Save $80)
XPLORA X5 Play - Watch Phone for Children (4G) for $129.99 (Save $20)
LeapFrog LeapPad Academy Kids’ Learning Tablet for $101.99 (Save $38)
Walmart Cyber Weekend toy deals
Save big on Paw Patrol, Fisher-Price and more
Shop Cyber Weekend toy deals at Walmart and save on everything from Paw Patrol to Barbie Camper sets. Sign up for a Walmart Plus Membership to score access to exclusive deals.
Mr. Potato Head Classic Toy For Kids Ages 2 and Up for $5.94 (Save $7.05)
Bright Starts Press & Glow Spinner Baby Toy for $8.99 (Save $2.20)
Disney's Encanto We Don't Talk About Bruno Doll Set for $19.97 (Save $5)
Paw Patrol Big Truck Toy with Moveable Claw Arm for $20 (Save $19.97)
Fisher-Price Grow-with-Me Tummy Time Plush Llama for $23.97 (Save $16.02)
Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz Motorized Blaster for $31.49 (Save $10.50)
Lego Jurassic World Dominion Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport for $35 (Save $9.99)
Arealer All Terrain Remote Control Car for $139.99 (Save $40)
Lego toy deals
Major savings on Lego Star Wars, Lego Minecraft sets and more
Everybody's favorite DIY toy, Lego, is a perennial favorite for kids and grownups alike. It's a good thing there are plenty of Cyber Weekend deals to be found.
Amazon Lego deals
Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter featuring 3 Mini figures for $47.99 (Save $12)
Lego Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama for $71.99 (Save $18)
Walmart Lego deals
Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Set for $40 (Save $39.99)
Lego Classic 90 Years of Play Building Set for $30 (Save $19.99)
Advanced Lego Sets on sale
Lego Technic Porsche 911 with 1,580 pieces for $145.00 (Save $34.99)
Lego Jurassic World Indoraptor Rampage at Lockwood Estate with 1,019 pieces for $249.95 (Save $23.84)
Lego Star Wars Republic Gunship with 3,292 pieces for $371.95 (Save $28.04)
Melissa & Doug toy deals
Do some gift shopping with Melissa & Doug deals on train sets, plushies and more.
Benson Black Lab Puppy Dog Stuffed Animal for $13.29 (Save $5.70)
Round The City Rescue Rug & Vehicle Set for $19 (Save $18.99)
Squishmallows toy deals
If your kiddos love to curl up with a Squishmallow, now's the perfect time to get these adorable dolls for less.
Austin The Avocado with Santa Hat 12" Plush for $34.99 (Save $5)
Chantal The Christmas Cupcake 12" Plush for $37.99 (Save $2)
Lovely Plush Cat Doll for $11.19 with Amazon Prime (Save $2.80)
Kid-friendly video game deals
Kids love video games, but not all parents do. Here are some age-appropriate games that everyone should be happy with.
Nintendo Switch
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $29 (Save $30.99)
Mario & Rabbids Sparks of Hope bundle with $10 Amazon Gift Card for $59.99 (Save $10)
Playstation 5
Xbox One
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge for $29.99 (Save $5)
shopDisney toy deals
Save on Marvel, Moana, and Micky Mouse toys
Peruse shopDisney toy deals to find the perfect gift for the Disney fan in your life. If you act now, you'll be able to get free shipping on orders of $75 or more when you use coupon code SHIPMAGIC.
Disney Designer Collection Moana Hinged Pin for $9.98 (Save $25.01)
Star Wars The Mandalorian Talking Action Figure for $22 (Save $7.99)
Guardians of the Galaxy Action Figure Set for $26.99 (Save $10)
Mickey Mouse and Friends Castle Stacking Block Set for $39.99 (Save $10)
Toys R Us toy deals
Save on stuffed animals, dollhouses, and more
The renowned toy retailer now sells on Macys. Get dolls, tech gadgets and play sets for less with these stellar discounts at Toys R Us.
Sweet Scented Chocolate Moose Stuffed Animal Plush Toy for $23.99 (Save $6)
Signature Comfy Panda Stuffed Animal Plush Toy for $24.99 (Save $7)
Remote Control Stunt Mongoose Glow Racer Set for $35.99 (Save $54)
Happy Together Cottage Dollhouse Playset for $41.99 (Save $28)
Target toy deals
Save on Star Wars, Nerf, and Vtech toddler toys
Score savings on some of the biggest toy brands with these epic deals on Lego, Transformers and more.
Lego Minecraft The Ruined Portal Building Kit for $23.99 (Save $6)
Lego Star Wars 501st Legion Clone Troopers Building Kit for $23.99 (Save $6)
VTech Count & Win Sports Center with Basketball and Soccer Ball for $27.49 (Save $7.50)
Lego Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship Building Kit for $39.99 (Save $10)
Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide
When was Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 takes place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.
How long do Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales last?
Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.
What deals can we expect during Black Friday and Cyber Monday?
As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially on Amazon. Whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, Black Friday 2022 will have your needs covered and Amazon will have those needs at the lowest prices of the year.
What are the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday toy deals?
There are tons of Black Friday toy deals you can snag—if you hurry. You can get over 50% off the Exploding Kittens card game or score a box of Pokémon cards for 37% off at Amazon today. You can also head to Walmart to save $10 on Nerf blasters—taking the toy's price down from $79.99 to $31.49.
Should I shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday toy deals?
Absolutely! The perfect gift is within your grasp this holiday season, as Melissa & Doug, Walmart, shopDisney, Target and other major retailers have incredible toy deals going on right now. Toys from Lego, Barbie, Nerf and so much more are on sale already, so beat the Black Friday rush and shop these discounts today.
