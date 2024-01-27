110 Freeway closing this weekend
The 110 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles will be closed for the weekend.
The 110 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles will be closed for the weekend.
Sherrone Moore went 4-0 leading the Wolverines on an interim basis last season while Jim Harbaugh was serving his suspensions.
Plus, score an Oprah-beloved sheet set and a sweater worn by Meghan Markle for less.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce America's royal couple? "You couldn't write it better if you tried," says one expert.
Dalton Del Don gets you ready to set your DFS lineup for the conference title games with his favorite plays for Sunday.
From Apple AirPods to winter essentials, these are the markdowns we've got our eyes on.
Tensions have been high in the Cities: Skylines community since the launch of the sequel in October.
For the second straight week, Kansas City's defense is preparing for an elusive, creative QB who can beat you in multiple ways. Can the Chiefs get the job done again in Sunday's AFC championship?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers NFC title game.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for NFL championship weekend.
Families and friends are searching for answers surrounding the mysterious deaths of three men who were found dead at a friend's home, two days after watching a football game.
Ionescu set a record with 37 points in the final of last year's WNBA 3-point contest.
Six great hacks for removing stains, grease, rust and more — whether you want to use natural cleansers or heavy-duty store-bought solutions.
In a data breach notification letter filed with regulators this weekend, 23andMe revealed that hackers started breaking into customers’ accounts in April 2023 and continued through most of September. In other words, for around five months, 23andMe did not detect a series of cyberattacks where hackers were trying — and often succeeding — in brute-forcing access to customers’ accounts, according to a legally required filing 23andMe sent to California’s attorney general. Months after the hackers started targeting 23andMe customers, the company revealed that hackers had stolen the ancestry and genetic data of 6.9 million users, or about half of its customers.
In today's edition: A major update in the Hockey Canada scandal, LSU's superteam, our picks for Team USA, and more.
Chunk Foods, a company making plant-based whole cuts of alternative protein, closed on another $7.5 million in seed extension funding amid a new strategic partnership with one of Latin America’s largest meat and dairy producers. The partnership with meat and dairy producer Sigma Alimentos brings Chunk’s products to Latin America for the first time. Chunk will provide plant-based proteins for Sigma’s Better Balance product line.
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato might've been intended for desert running, but isn't it more likely to be taken a ski vacation? We think so.
Innovation Endeavors joins other venture capital firms like Thomvest Ventures and Myriad Venture Partners in announcing a new fund. Eric Schmidt, the former Google CEO, started the firm in 2010 with Dror Berman, Scott Brady and Rick Scanlon to invest at the intersection of science and technology. The firm intends to deploy capital into between 30 and 35 companies with this new fund, though it has not made an investment yet, Berman told TechCrunch.
You’ll hear incredible interviews with, and get insider insights from top movers and shakers from Silicon Valley and beyond. Discover emerging trends, and expand your network in a relaxed atmosphere over delicious bites and beverages throughout the evening. Tickets cost $150 — don't wait to reserve yours. Our San Francisco event sold out in a flash, and this one will, too.
Infinite Roots (IR), formerly Mushlabs, is a German biotech company that has been plying the furrow of Mycelium, the material coming from fungi, which has been hailed as something of an answer to everything from food to building materials. In a significant move for both it and what passes for the nascent Mycelium startup sector, IR has now closed a $58 million Series B funding round, making it one of the largest investments in the technology in Europe to date. The round was led by Dr. Hans Riegel Holding (HRH), better known as one of the two holding companies of the confectionery group Haribo (who hasn’t eaten a Haribo?!).