110 Freeway in L.A. scheduled for closures

A portion of the 110 Freeway is scheduled for overnight closure over the weekend as Caltrans crews work to demolish an old pedestrian bridge near downtown Los Angeles. Caltrans District 7 officials will demolish the bridge over the 110 Freeway at 21st Street. Various closures will impact traffic between the 10 Freeway interchange and Exposition Boulevard as crews complete the work. KTLA's Rachel Menitoff reports on Jan. 27, 2024. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/110-freeway-scheduled-for-overnight-closures-over-weekend-heres-what-commuters-need-to-know

