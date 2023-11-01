110123-wtvd-raleigh-hammond-crash-12p

TechCrunch

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged SolarWinds and its top cybersecurity executive Timothy Brown with fraud and internal control failures for allegedly misleading investors about the company's cybersecurity practices prior to a cyberattack launched by Russian hackers in 2019. In a statement published late Monday, the SEC said SolarWinds "allegedly misled investors by disclosing only generic and hypothetical risks" at a time when SolarWinds and Brown knew of "specific deficiencies" in SolarWinds' security practices and the increasing risks that the company was facing at the time. The SEC's complaint accused the company of making claims, including about its own security practices, that were "at odds" with its internal assessments.