110323 PM WEBCAST
110323 PM WEBCAST
This weekend features NWSL and MLS playoff action, NASCAR's championship race, the NBA's in-season tournament, the NFL in Germany, and so much more.
Nine women and three men who sit on the FTX trial jury began deliberating Thursday about whether Sam Bankman-Fried intentionally defrauded customers, lenders, and investors.
This is a rare deal — get even deeper discounts ahead of Black Friday if you sign up now.
Apple will launch its M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max chips at the "Scary Fast" event, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported in the Power On newsletter. Gurman shared some fresh details about the configuration of each chip.
NASA plans to launch the INFUSE mission at 11:35 PM ET on Sunday October 29 from the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. It will observe the Cygnus Loop, or Veil Nebula, supernova remnant
This weekend's sports slate is headlined by the World Series, MLS and NASCAR playoffs, the Rugby World Cup Final, the NBA's first weekend back, the 191st Manchester Derby, Fury-Ngannou and, of course, your standard dose of football.
It's time to make room for your Week 9 pickups by cutting some underperforming players on your fantasy roster.
The greatest winter-related beauty woe? Dry cracked lips. The solve? These top lip balms. The post Here are the 5 best lip balms that can actually help dry lips feel soft again appeared first on In The Know.
Victor Wembanyama enjoyed his first Halloween since entering the NBA, and picked the the perfect costume.
I’ve tried hundreds of brands over the years — Charlotte Tilbury, Elizabeth Arden, Maybelline and Revlon made the cut.
AI technology allowed the completion of John Lennon's shelved home demo more than 40 years later, but producer Giles Martin says the result is "organic, it's real, and it's definitely the Beatles."
With its impressive record of writing zingers that come to pass, "The Simpsons" makes a bold prediction about Elon Musk and that poor little blue bird.
"Dream Scenario" actor details his three-hour experience on set of DC's troubled release, which featured various digitally created cameos.
A road test review of the 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost muscle car coupe with V8 power and throwback 1970s design cues.
The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2023 champion on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
The Raiders let McDaniels go earlier this week.
The next-generation Dodge Charger will be offered with several drivetrains including an 885-horsepower range-topping option, according to a recent report.
"Brown-eyed girls. Purple mascara. You're welcome." The post This brown-eyed TikTok creator is making a case for purple mascara — and makeup girlies are pretty convinced appeared first on In The Know.
Experts don’t all agree on whether the G-spot actually exists. But those who do say it’s the key to some powerful orgasms.
There are three big games in the Big 12 this week. Here's a mini-preview of each.