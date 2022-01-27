$110K reward offered after teen girl found dead on L.A. freeway

A 16-year-old girl whose body was found dumped on a freeway earlier this month may have fallen prey to human traffickers, officials in Los Angeles said Wednesday while announcing a $110,000 reward to help crack the slaying.

Tioni Theus was found Jan. 8 on a southbound on-ramp on Interstate 10, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón called her death a "callous slaying" Wednesday during a news conference.

He announced an additional $50,000 offered by the state. Rewards totaling $110,000 are available to those whose tips lead to an arrest and conviction in the teen's death, officials said.

"The investigation is ongoing. However, there is evidence indicating this young girl may have been the victim of human trafficking," Gascón said.

Tioni was "last seen on January the 7th when she reportedly told her father that she was meeting a friend to go to a party. … Please help bring Tioni's murder to justice," Gascón said.

California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Jesus Holguin joined Gascón at the media briefing. The department's Major Crimes Unit is leading a "24 hour" per day investigation, he said.

Holguin urged witnesses to come forward, noting the girl's body was found on a Saturday morning.

"We know there are people out there that witnessed something we can follow up on," Holguin said. "There were people … driving by. There has to be individuals out there that eye-witnessed, at least a portion, if not the entirety, of this case."

Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell joined the press conference and said Tioni's death hits close to home.

"As a mother, as a Black woman, it gives me … great sadness to experience this as a community member."

Crimes against Black women and girls are often not given necessary public attention, Mitchell said.

"Time and time again, missing and victimized Black women and girls are overlooked, and lack the appropriate media attention in comparison to their counterparts," she said. "… While this reward in no way alleviates this tragedy that has occurred, it is an incentive to those in the community and beyond to speak up and provide information about what occurred leading up to her January 8th murder."

NBC Los Angeles reported Tioni was a straight-A student.

Rashida Kincy, Tioni's cousin, said she was a "vibrant young lady that was just cut from so much that was ahead of her."

"This has been a tragedy to my family, to the community," Kincy told the news outlet.

Anyone with information about Tioni's slaying is urged to call the California Highway Patrol's Major Crimes Unit at 323-644-9550. Anonymous tips, officials said, can be made at 888-412-7463.