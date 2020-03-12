111: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) _ 111 Inc. (YI) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 26 cents per share.

The Operator of a digital and mobile healthcare platform in China posted revenue of $193.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $71.8 million, or 88 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $567.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, 111 said it expects revenue in the range of $201.1 million to $212.6 million.

111 shares have dropped roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 20% in the last 12 months.

