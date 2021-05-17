111-year-old Australian recommends eating chicken brains

111-year-old Australian recommends eating chicken brains
·1 min read

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s oldest-ever man has included eating chicken brains among his secrets to living more than 111 years.

Retired cattle rancher Dexter Kruger on Monday marked 124 days since he turned 111, a day older than World War I veteran Jack Lockett was when he died in 2002.

Kruger told Australian Broadcasting Corp. in an interview at his nursing home in the rural Queensland state town of Roma days before the milestone that a weekly poultry delicacy had contributed to his longevity.

“Chicken brains. You know, chickens have a head. And in there, there’s a brain. And they are delicious little things,” Kruger said. “There’s only one little bite.”

Kruger's 74-year-old son Greg credits his father’s simple Outback lifestyle for his long life.

Nursing home manger Melanie Calvert said Kruger, who is writing his autobiography, was “probably one of the sharpest residents here.”

“His memory is amazing for a 111-year-old,” Calvert said.

John Taylor, a founder of The Australian Book of Records, confirmed that Kruger had become the oldest-ever Australian man.

The oldest-ever verified Australian was Christina Cook, who died in 2002 aged 114 years and 148 days.

Recommended Stories

  • Gunman hides in woman’s trunk, shoots at her as she enters women’s clinic, Texas cops say

    A protester outside the facility fired at the gunman, police say.

  • Taiwan and Singapore, Covid Success Stories, Face Threats

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore and Taiwan, success stories in containing Covid-19, are both rapidly imposing aggressive restrictions at home -- and tightening travel between each other.In Taiwan, authorities encouraged people to stay at home this weekend. Indoor family and social gatherings in Taipei will be limited to five people, while outdoor ones will be restricted to 10. A record 206 new local cases were reported Sunday, after the addition of 180 infections the day before.In Singapore, indoor dining at restaurants has been banned and working from home will now be the default, as the city-state re-imposed lockdown-like measures it last ordered a year ago. Seven schools will switch to home-based learning to “ring-fence” those affected by infections, as the city-state makes plans to vaccinate those below 16 years old.In a post on her Facebook page, Ho Ching, the wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, encouraged the elderly to get vaccinated, even as she cited a scarcity in the shots.“Yes, our vaccine deliveries are slow this month and possibly next 1-2 months,” said Ho, who is also the chief executive officer of Singapore’s state-owned investor Temasek Holdings Pte. until October.Ho also urged Singapore residents to wear masks and avoid activities that require “masks to be down,” such as eating and drinking with others “for the next 3-6 weeks, possibly 9 weeks.”Singapore’s latest curbs, announced May 14, are in effect for one month, until June 13, according to the health ministry. The country added 38 new local cases on Sunday, 18 of which are currently unlinked to known clusters.The outbreaks and virus-control measures threaten the reopening progress of regional travel. Singapore had previously allowed travelers from Taiwan to enter without a quarantine. On Saturday, it announced a ban on the entry of short-term visitors with travel history to Taiwan in the past 21 days, while requiring citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders to quarantine when they arrive.Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center also demoted Singapore, along with Vietnam, to “medium-risk” from a group of low-risk places that include New Zealand, Macau and Australia, pointing to a surge in infections.Travel BubbleMeanwhile, a long-awaited quarantine-free travel corridor between Hong Kong and Singapore, two of Asia’s biggest financial centers, may not kick off as planned later this month amid the recurrence of cases in island nation.Singapore and Taiwan have been seen as the poster children of Covid control success, where locals have largely gone about everyday life without fear of infection as the virus ravaged most of the world.Taiwan went without a single domestic coronavirus infection between April and December. In Singapore -- the best place to be in the coronavirus era by Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking -- people have attended concerts and gone on cruise trips.The regression of Covid control progress shows the difficulty of sustaining a virus-free environment, especially when a low level of threat made locals reluctant to get vaccinated. In Taiwan, less than 1% people have been inoculated so far, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. In Singapore, about a third of the population has received one dose.As a sign of the unpredictability in containing the pandemic, authorities in mainland China, which has been free of locally transmitted cases for about a month, recently reported a handful of local cases in the provinces of Anhui and Liaoning.(Updates with Taiwan case numbers in second paragraph; Ho in fourth)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Get snacks delivered easily with Bokksu

    Bokksu offers snacks, teas and other goods that can be shipped to you for free when you order a monthly box subscription. Just subscribe and experience unique snacks delivered from family-owned businesses all over Japan. Learn more here: https://fave.co/3w9GcO1 Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

  • Fauci says new mask guidance is "based on the evolution of the science"

    Fauci said he hopes the mask guidance from the CDC also incentivizes the unvaccinated to get their shots.

  • Danny Trejo Believes He Would Be in Prison or Dead if He Didn’t Get Sober

    Danny Trejo was honored by Los Angeles drug and alcohol treatment center CRI-Help Friday night during its 50th anniversary drive-in celebration at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. The “Desperado” actor, who has been sober for nearly 53 years, was presented with the inaugural Vanguard Award for his work and advocacy of the recovery community […]

  • China’s Global EV Expansion Has Tremendous Consequences For Metals

    China’s EV makers are not only set to grow big in their domestic market, but also have great plans to expand in Western Markets and commodity demand in these overseas markets could see huge demand for metals as a result

  • Iran to Issue Fines for Crypto Miners Using Household Electricity

    The Iranian government is hardening its stance on cryptocurrency mining as it announces anyone caught using household electricity to do it will face heavy fines.

  • Australian cricketers return after Indian league suspension

    Pat Cummins and Steve Smith were among the stars of Australia's Indian Premier League contingent who arrived back in Sydney on Monday, almost two weeks after the lucrative cricket tournament was suspended amid surging COVID-19 infections in the host country. The IPL was postponed indefinitely on May 4 after players or staff from at least three of the eight franchises returned positive tests for the coronavirus. Former test batsman Mike Hussey, who remained in India to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19, was expected to return home later Monday via Qatar.

  • Predicting every SEC team’s final 2021 record

    We tried to predict the final 2021 record for each team in the SEC for this upcoming 2021 college football season.

  • Asian Americans deserve respect, not 'Go back to China' insults and worse: Elaine Chao

    It's outrageous that in the 21st century, AAPI people and others live in fear because they look like their ancestors didn’t arrive on the Mayflower.

  • Irina Shayk Paired Her Barbie Pink Suit with an Unexpected Shoe

    The supermodel was spotted picking up her daughter Lea from school.

  • Getting a tax refund? Warren Buffett would say to spend it on these things

    If you're owed money this year, the investing icon has some advice on how to use it.

  • Philippines douses five-hour blaze in hospital treating COVID-19 patients

    Firefighters put out a blaze early on Sunday at one of the Philippines' largest hospitals that had prompted the evacuation of dozens of patients from the facility, which also treats coronavirus sufferers. No casualties were reported in the fire at the government-run Philippine General Hospital in the capital, Manila, which was extinguished at dawn. On Twitter, Vice President Leni Robredo made an appeal for "big, industrial fans" to clear the smoke caused by the fire.

  • Prince Charles 'to open palaces to public'

    Prince Charles plans to open up royal palaces to the public once he becomes King, sources have revealed. The Duke of Wales wants Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, Windsor Castle, Sandringham and Balmoral to be transformed from "private spaces to public places", according to The Sunday Times. The heir to the throne wants these royal residences to open more widely for longer periods during the year. Charles is reportedly speaking to the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and other royals about the plans. Charles is considering opening Buckingham Palace and gardens throughout the year when he is king, including when he is in residence, sources claim. In April, high public demand for tickets to picnic on Buckingham Palace's lawns and explore its garden forced the Royal Collection Trust (RCT) to temporarily stop taking new bookings.

  • Andre Muniz breaks Ronaldo Souza's arm at UFC 262: 'I heard it snap'

    Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.

  • Mexico faces up to uneasy anniversary of Chinese massacre

    President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will mark the killings of 303 Chinese people during the revolution that the city of Torreón has tried to forget Revolutionary soldiers on horseback in the city of Torreón in 1911. Photograph: Courtesy of the Torreón municipal archive The first to die were Chinese agricultural workers, who were killed in the orchards and gardens surrounding the Mexican city of Torreón by advancing revolutionary forces in the early hours of 13 May 1911. After skirmishes at the outskirts of the city, the outnumbered federal garrison abandoned their positions and slipped away under the cover of darkness. As the rebels entered the city, they were joined by thousands of locals, fired up by racist speeches. A herb-seller is said to have clutched a Mexican flag and screamed: “Let’s kill the Chinese!” A revolutionary commander, Benjamín Argumedo, is believed to have fired the first shot. Over the next 10 hours, the mob sacked Chinese-owned businesses, looted the Chinese bank and dragged their Chinese neighbours by their distinctive braids, trampling them to death with horses. “Argumedo gave the order to kill the Chinese,” said Julián Herbert, author of a history of the massacre. “But everyone joined in the killing. It was soldiers, men, women – everyone.” A total of 303 Chinese people were murdered in the massacre at Torreón, then a burgeoning railway town some 500 miles south of the US border. Afterwards, rebels and locals posed for photographs with the bodies of their victims before they were hauled away by the cartload. Bodies of the dead were carried away on carts and buried in mass graves. Photograph: Courtesy of the Torreón municipal archive The savagery was an appalling expression of a wave of anti-Chinese racism which swept throughout North America in the 19th and early 20th centuries. In the US such sentiments led to the Chinese Exclusion Act banning the immigration of Chinese labourers; in Mexico they culminated in the expulsion of most of the country’s Chinese population in the 1930s. The Torreón massacre caused indignation in China, and Mexico eventually agreed to pay 3.1m pesos in gold in reparations, although the payment was never made. In Torreón, nobody was ever charged – let alone tried or convicted – over the massacre, and today the events of 1911 remain largely unmentioned. There are no monuments marking the tragedy and attempts to commemorate the events have been met with resistance. “This matter of the Chinese killings makes us confront a truth that we haven’t wanted to talk about locally,” said historian Carlos Castañón, who oversees the municipal archives. Revolutionary forces in the city of Torreón at the time of the massacre. Photograph: Courtesy of the Torreón municipal archive On Monday, however, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is expected to travel to Torreón to seek forgiveness for the massacre as part of a year-long series of events marking some of the darker chapters in Mexico’s history, including the 500th anniversary of the fall of the Aztec capital, Tenochtitlán. “It’s an honest gesture, which transcends politics,” said Castañón. “For the first time, we’re going to confront the big lie that we’ve perpetuated – and the silence of our complicity.” In Torreón that silence is still so absolute that no monuments mark the massacre, which killed half the city’s Chinese population at the time. A commemorative plaque was swiftly stolen. A statue erected in a public park in 2007 was vandalized and later removed, but will be restored to a public plaza for the commemoration. Victims of the massacre were buried in common graves, including one which is now covered by a roadway and small playground. “Local historians considered this just an anecdote: ‘One day in Torreón they killed some Chinese people’,” said Castañón, who has combed through archives in an attempt to learn more details of the massacre, including the victims’ names. The president’s plan to commemorate the massacre has predictably ruffled feathers among some in Torreón. “All of humanity would have to apologise for what’s happened through the centuries,” groused the then mayor, Jorge Zermeño, in February, according to the newspaper El Sol de la Laguna. Revolutionary troops on horseback in Torreón. Photograph: Courtesy of the Torreón municipal archive “We will participate [in the ceremony] but we will have our own opinion,” he said. “I think that in wars, there’s a lot of confusion. These are events of the time and have to be seen in the context of which they occurred. Of course they were regrettable.” Much of that grumbling stems from Torreón’s “foundational myth” as a city of hardy immigrants who conquered the desert, said Javier Garza, a former newspaper editor in the city. Before the massacre, Chinese migrants opened a bank, built a tram connecting Torreón with the neighbouring city of Gómez Palacios and ran most of the local laundries. Their farms fed the local population. “The Chinese community [in Torreón] was the most prosperous [Chinese community] in Mexico,” Herbert said. “It wasn’t the most numerous, but it was the most prosperous.” In his book The House of the Pain of Others: Chronicle of a Small Genocide, Herbert disputes the local narrative that the pogrom was a spontaneous uprising by poor Mexicans, arguing instead that anti-Chinese racism was rife in Torreón – and across the country. Herbert’s conclusions proved so controversial that he was unable to hold an event promoting the book in Torreón. Torreón was a burgeoning railway town at the time of the massacre. Photograph: Courtesy of the Torreón municipal archive Not all locals participated in the massacre: some, including a local lumberyard owner sheltered Chinese residents from the mob. Most of the survivors fled Torreón, though some later returned, and the local Chinese community now numbers about 1,000. Antonio Lee Chairez. Photograph: David Agren/The Guardian Some in the Chinese community still seem reticent to speak of the massacre, even as they express pride in their role of building Torreón into a city famed for industry and agriculture. “I think [Amlo’s] visit is important and the event merits this. But the [Chinese] community is not requesting it,” said Antonio Lee Chairez, 90, whose father Juan Lee survived the massacre with the help of neighbours. “But it has to be positive [that he is coming] – because this was an outrage that nobody ever admitted.”

  • Mortgage rates sink deeper below 3%, but experts say the dip won't last

    An improving economy and rising inflation are likely to pull rates higher before long.

  • ‘So I raped you.’ Facebook message renews fight for justice

    Shannon Keeler was enjoying a weekend getaway with her boyfriend last year when she checked her Facebook messages for the first time in ages. The messages rocketed Keeler back to the life-shattering night in December 2013 when an upperclassman at Gettysburg College stalked her at a party, snuck into her dorm and barged into her room while she pleaded with him and texted friends for help. Eight years later, she still hopes to persuade authorities in Pennsylvania to make an arrest, armed now with perhaps her strongest piece of evidence: his alleged confession, sent via social media.

  • Bill Gates faces scrutiny over relationship with Microsoft employee, Epstein ties

    Representatives for Bill Gates pushed back on claims Sunday that he left Microsoft's board because of an earlier sexual relationship and against two other reports detailing more extensive ties with Jeffrey Epstein than had previously been reported.Driving the news: Microsoft said in an emailed statement to Axios that it "received a concern" in 2019 that its co-founder "sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in the year 2000," but denied a Wall Street Journal report that its board members thought Gates should resign over the matter. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."A committee of the Board reviewed the concern, aided by an outside law firm, to conduct a thorough investigation," per the statement. Notably, Microsoft refused to say what the finding of the investigation found."Throughout the investigation, Microsoft provided extensive support to the employee who raised the concern."The New York Times reports that Melinda Gates expressed concern about his relationship with Epstein and other questionable behavior long before they announced they were divorcing. This included his "handling of a previously undisclosed sexual harassment claim against his longtime money manager" in 2018, according to the Times.The Daily Beast reports that Epstein advised Gates on how to end his "toxic" marriage as he used the disgraced late financier's $77 million New York townhouse as an escape.Of note: Sources close to Gates have called claims that he had any personal conversations with convicted sex offender Epstein in meetings about philanthropy — whether about his marriage or anything else — "simply not true."What they're saying: A spokesperson for Gates reiterated their statement to the NYT that it's "extremely disappointing that there have been so many untruths published about the cause, the circumstances and the timeline of Bill Gates’ divorce." It called the Times' characterization of his meetings with Epstein and others "inaccurate." The spokesperson for Gates said any claim that he "spoke of his marriage or Melinda in a disparaging manner is false," the statement continued."The claim of mistreatment of employees is also false. The rumors and speculation surrounding Gates’ divorce are becoming increasingly absurd and it's unfortunate that people who have little to no knowledge of the situation are being characterized as 'sources.'"More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Bill Gates was dismissive toward Melinda Gates at work and pursued female employees at Microsoft and the Gates Foundation: NYT report

    Six current and former employees of Gates and his endeavors told The New York Times he fostered an uncomfortable workplace.