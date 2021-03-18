111: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

SHANGHAI (AP) _ 111 Inc. (YI) on Thursday reported a loss of $20 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents.

The Operator of a digital and mobile healthcare platform in China posted revenue of $405 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $70 million, or 84 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.26 billion.

111 shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YI

