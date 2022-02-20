🌱 111th Galveston Mardi Gras + Mo’ Better Brews Vegan Food

Happy Monday, people of Houston! Happy President's Day. Here's everything you need to know to get this day started. Here are the most important things happening in town today.

First, today's weather:

A t-shower in spots; breezy. High: 79 Low: 68.

Here are the top stories in Houston today:

1. Liberty Station on Washington Avenue, is now permanently closed. A social media post announced the departure. A new concept called Betelgeuse will open in the space and serve pizza and cocktails until 2 a.m. (CultureMap Houston)

2. Firefighters spent an hour and a half battling a house fire Saturday night, after the Houston Fire Department says the neighborhood had no fire hydrants. It happened at the 13500 block of Lakeside Terrace near Lake Houston. The homeowner says he has asked the city for a fire hydrant in the neighborhood in the past and a number of houses in the area have burned down from fires. (KHOU 11)

3. Texas kicked off its largest Mardi Gras celebration this past weekend in Galveston for the 111th annual Mardi Gras! Galveston. It was the first time the festival had returned since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. The fun continue next weekend and will end on Sunday, February 27th. (Fox 26 Houston)

4. Vancouver-based online furniture retailer Article has selected TGS Cedar Port Industrial Park in Baytown for its first Texas distribution center. The 507,000-square-foot warehouse at 7525 Sutton Road is expected to complete in the 4th quarter. (Subscription: Houston Business Chronicle)

5. Mo’ Better Brews in Houston is reimagining vegan food. Some menu items include their signature vegan Chik’n Fried Shrooms & Grits and Johnny Nash Sweet Potato Hash. It is named after Spike Lee’s 90's musical comedy-drama film “Mo Better Blues." Several items play tribute to the movie. (Click2Houston)

President's Day Camp at Tomorrow's Leaders After School Martial Arts. (7:00 AM)

Alley Theatre Exhibi t at The Heritage Society Museum At Sam Houston Park. (10:00 AM)

FUZION - Reggae vs Soca at Bar 2200. (3:00 PM)

HAIS Theater Collective at Houston Academy for International Studies. (3:30 PM)

Margarita Mondays at Parma. (4:00 PM)

City of Houston Solid Waste Management is asking neighbors t o please remember plastic water bottles are 100% recyclable . Place them empty and loose in your green recycling cart. (Facebook)

The skydiving instructor wh o suffered severe injuries in a jump this weekend has died , according to Skydive Houston . (KHOU 11)

Two people accused of stealing catalytic converters were arrested overnight Sunday in north Houston after a police chase. (Fox 26 Houston)

