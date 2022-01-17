$112.5 million manufacturing facility proposed for old Nike warehouse in Memphis

MHR Fund Management submitted plans to turn the former Nike warehouse on Winchester Road into a shipping container and chassis manufacturing plant.

A New York investment firm is looking to build a manufacturing facility inside the former Nike warehouse on Winchester Road in Memphis. Last year, electric car manufacturer Mullen Technologies had proposed building a vehicle assembly plant at the site.

MHR Fund Management LLC is looking to invest $112.5 million in the facility to create a shipping container and chassis manufacturing plant, according to an application submitted to the Economic Development Growth Engine of Memphis and Shelby County.

The company is seeking a 15-year payment in lieu of taxes incentive from the EDGE board. The application was made public in an updated board meeting agenda sent out on Sunday.

"EDGE has the opportunity to make Memphis home to an advanced manufacturing operation which will be first-of-its-kind outside China's borders," the application read. "Amid mounting trade tensions with China and long-lead times for Chinese delivery, the North American customer is seeking a domestic supplier of the 53-foot containers and chassis.

The facility at 8400 Winchester Rd. would include three production lines, one for chassis manufacturing and the other two for container manufacturing. MHR estimated it could produce about 22,500 shipping containers and 30,000 chassis a year.

Production will take place on automated assembly lines utilizing robotic technology.

Within two years of project commencement, MHR anticipates hiring 400 full-time employees with an average annual base salary starting at about $44,600.

If MHR locates the facility in Memphis, the company estimates operations would begin in late 2022.

The EDGE board last year approved a PILOT for Mullen Technologies, which at the time stated its interest in expanding into Memphis and creating 400 jobs at the site.

The EDGE board will discuss the application during a meeting Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: MHR Fund Management proposes Memphis manufacturing facility