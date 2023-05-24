A 112-mph chase ends in a gun charge plea and a pending prison term for Columbus man

Last October, a Columbus man with a prior offenses led authorities on a chase that reached speeds of 112-mph.

This week, that same man faces up to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release and a maximum $250,000 fine for a stolen firearm charge, according to a Department of Justice release.

The DOJ says that 35-year-old Carlos Mathis pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm in federal court on May 23. Mathis was arrested after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase in October of last year in Muscogee County at speeds of up to 112 mph, according to the DOJ.

The DOJ said Mathis is a repeated offender.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office will hold armed repeat and violent offenders accountable when they have stolen guns or illegally possess firearms,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary in a statement.

The DOJ release said the chase ended when the trooper employed a pit maneuver on the vehicle Mathis was driving in the Manchester Expressway area. It says Mathis then fled the vehicle and went into a wooded area where he was quickly caught without further incident.

The stolen pistol was found on the driver’s side floorboard and a backpack located behind the passenger seat contained three large bags of marijuana and a scale, according to the release.

The DOJ says the sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 8. There is no parole in the federal system