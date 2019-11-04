At ₹113, Is It Time To Put Bhageria Industries Limited (NSE:BHAGERIA) On Your Watch List?

Bhageria Industries Limited (NSE:BHAGERIA), which is in the chemicals business, and is based in India, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NSEI over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Bhageria Industries’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Bhageria Industries still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Bhageria Industries seems to be fairly priced at around 3.6% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Bhageria Industries today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth ₹117.18, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Bhageria Industries’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Bhageria Industries look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In Bhageria Industries’s case, its revenues are expected to grow by 32% over the next year, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? BHAGERIA’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BHAGERIA, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

