$115,000 in jewelry stolen from Kohl's in Harrisonburg, arrests made

HARRISONBURG — Authorities in Harrisonburg said $115,000 in jewelry was stolen last month from Kohl's on East Market Street.

On the afternoon of Nov. 11, police said a man went behind an unattended jewelry counter at the store while two others stood watch. Moments later, the trio walked out of the store with a bag of stolen Vera Wang jewelry, a press release said.

The theft wasn’t immediately recognized but was later reported when the retail store became aware of the incident.

Detectives from the Harrisonburg Police Department's Major Crimes Unit viewed surveillance footage and began working with Kohl’s, as well as with state and federal law enforcement agencies along the East Coast.

Three days later, on Nov. 14, three suspects burglarized a Rainbow City, Alabama, jewelry store and led officers on a pursuit before fleeing on foot. Officers used search dogs and aerial resources, including a helicopter and an unmanned aerial vehicle, to search for the suspects. One suspect was apprehended that afternoon while a second was captured the next day, the release said. A third suspect managed to escape.

After consulting with Alabama authorities regarding the suspects, Harrisonburg detectives were able to move forward with charges associated with the Kohl’s larceny. Carlos Ignacio Almarza Plaza, 27, of Chile, is facing six felony charges. Karim Octavio Jerez Riquelme, 26, of Chile, was arrested on five felony charges. A third suspect, Jaime Patricio Otarola-Troncoso, 27, also of Chile, who reportedly managed to flee in Alabama, remains at-large, police said.

A fourth suspect — a Florida man accused of providing a vehicle to the trio — has also been arrested.

Authorities struggled to properly identify some of the suspects due to a lack of proper documentation, and identities are still being confirmed due to multiple aliases being used, the release said. Law enforcement agencies continue to share information and believe all of the suspects are part of a larger organized theft group.

Story continues

Charges are pending in other jurisdictions.

Stuarts Draft teen listed as missing

Waynesboro woman who lost custody of son sentenced in child abuse case

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: $115,000 in jewelry stolen from Kohl's in Harrisonburg, arrests made