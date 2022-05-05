A 115-Degree Heat Wave Is Making India’s Power Crisis Worse

Rajesh Kumar Singh
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A power crisis in India that’s delivering hours-long blackouts, halting manufacturing lines and triggering street protests is forecast to continue for months, adding pressure on the nation’s economic rebound.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Electricity outages and curbs have spread across more than half of all states and the nation’s coal-dominated energy system is expected to come under further strain as power demand tops a recent record high in the coming weeks.

Even with a temporary reprieve from a blistering heat wave that’s delivered temperatures as high as 46 degrees Celsius (115 degrees Fahrenheit), households and businesses face ongoing disruptions as coal stockpiles shrink at power plants and fuel imports falter on prices that’ve surged since the war in Ukraine.

“It’s becoming a difficult situation,” Sumant Sinha, chairman of ReNew Energy Global Plc, a supplier of wind and solar power in India, said in an interview. “The whole summer will be a test.”

High coal and oil prices threaten to add to inflationary pressures that prompted India’s central bank to make a surprise move Wednesday to lift its key policy rate. Power curbs will also hit India’s already faltering rebound in industrial production.

Read more: Heat Waves Test the Limits of Human Survival: Pollard & Fickling

Production of coal, the fossil fuel that accounts for more than 70% of India’s electricity generation, has failed to keep pace with unprecedented energy demand from the heat wave and the country’s post-pandemic industrial revival. Logistics snarls, including a lack of railway carriages to transport the fuel from mines to power plants, are exacerbating the shortages.

“If power supply is curtailed to the industrial sector, it could delay the recovery in the manufacturing sector by at least one more quarter,” said Aditi Nayar, an economist with ICRA Ltd.

Stockpiles at coal-fired power stations have tumbled more than 14% since the start of April, leaving about 100 plants with critical supply levels, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. Reserves are forecast to shrink further on high demand, and that’ll be followed by a monsoon season from July.

Monsoon rains triggered a previous power crisis last year — which also caused widespread electricity curbs — when coal mines and roads were flooded, hampering production and shipments.

“If coal stockpiles continue to deplete at this rate, we’re going to see a full-blown power crisis across the country,” said Shailendra Dubey, chairman at the All India Power Engineers Federation, an advocacy body that produces energy policy suggestions.

Electricity demand hit a record 207.1 gigawatts on Friday and is expected to rise to 220 gigawatts within the next two months, according to India’s power ministry. Average spot power prices at Indian Energy Exchange have jumped to about 10 rupees (13 cents) a kilowatt hour, almost triple the average in January, and have been capped by the industry regulator.

At least 16 of India’s 28 states have been grappling with power outages of between two and 10 hours a day, Ashok Gehlot, chief minister of Rajasthan, said Monday in a Twitter message, before conditions eased in some areas.

The western desert state, a hub for metal smelters to textile factories, last week ordered power supplies to some industries cut by as much as half. Citizens should limit their use of appliances like air conditioners and coolers in homes and workplaces, Gehlot said.

Maharashtra, home to the nation’s financial capital Mumbai, is battling worsening blackouts, said S. Maheshkumar, general secretary at Maharashtra Industrial and Economic Development Association. “Industries are worried that they may have to cut production and turn down export and domestic orders,” he said by phone.

Anger over patchy electricity supplies prompted protests across the northern state of Punjab — India’s top grains producer — over the weekend, with farmers blockading roads as they appeal for a minimum of eight hours of power a day for agricultural use. Already there are concerns about electricity supply during a paddy sowing season from mid-June, Kamaljeet Singh Hayer, a farmer in the state’s Ferozepur district, said by phone.

In the coal mining states of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, many industries are cutting output or running back-up generators with expensive diesel. “If we have to operate like this, we’ll all soon be in the red,” said Philip Mathew, president of Jharkhand Small Industries Association.

Opposition party members marched Saturday through streets in Jammu, protesting against six-hour daily outages. Blackouts have struck key population centers including Uttar Pradesh, and even where supplies are slowly improving like in Karnataka and Kerala connections still aren’t guaranteed around-the-clock.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government isn’t yet facing major new dissent, India’s economy is under pressure from high energy prices, rising inflation and the impacts of the Covid pandemic, including low employment, said Shumita Deveshwar, senior director of India research at TS Lombard.

“These have the potential to become bigger political issues in the longer-term,” Deveshwar said. “If the coal crisis continues for an extended period, it will add to the pressure.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Plans Policies to Rescue Growth, Support Tech Platforms

    (Bloomberg) -- China may soon reveal more policies intended to rescue the economy after top leaders vowed to meet growth targets without compromising on the country’s stringent Covid Zero strategy. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a BarrelAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.

  • Japan May Spend $100 Billion to Slow Yen’s Slide, BofA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen may extend declines to 140 per dollar and that could trigger the Japanese government to spend $100 billion to limit further losses, according to Bank of America.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a BarrelAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Reme

  • ANZ Bank CEO Elliott Says Prudent to Sit on Cash Amid Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefAustralia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. is keeping cash on its balance sheet as it watches and waits for how customers react to rising interest rates, according

  • Bears land playmaking wide receiver in early 2023 mock draft

    In Draft Wire's too-early 2023 mock draft, the Bears land a WR1 for Justin Fields in Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

  • May Second Baseman Rankings

    Matthew Pouliot breaks down the May second baseman rankings. (Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

  • JD.com, Pinduoduo Added to Chinese Companies Facing Delisting in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators added more than 80 companies, including JD.com Inc., Pinduoduo Inc. and Bilibili Inc., to an expanding list of firms that face possible expulsion from American exchanges because of Beijing’s refusal to allow access to the businesses’ financial audits.Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftInd

  • VW Sees Better Chip Supplies in Second Half Boosting Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG expects the protracted shortage of semiconductors to ease during the second half of the year and contribute to a surge in output, offsetting months of curtailments.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Stud

  • Matt Gaetz Lashes Out At ‘Over-Educated’ Women Protesting For Abortion Rights

    The congressman from Florida and the Republican Party at large are using a familiar tactic to argue against freedom of choice: rampant sexism

  • Pope Francis Says NATO Started War in Ukraine by ‘Barking at Putin’s Door’

    Claudio Peri/Pool/ReutersROME—Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pope Francis has floated the idea that he wants to take a trip to Kyiv to try to broker a ceasefire. But now he says he would prefer to go to Moscow to try to talk some sense into Vladimir Putin, who he has not outwardly condemned in the now nearly three-month-old war and only did so lightly in a lengthy interview with an Italian newspaper.“I feel that before going to Kyiv, I must go to Moscow,” he told Corriere D

  • ‘They Deceived Us at Every Step’: Troops Say Russia’s War Is in Shambles

    ReutersTroops sent into Ukraine to back up Russian forces say they had no choice but to leave because Russian military was in shambles and “they deceived us at every step.”Soldiers from the breakaway state of South Ossetia—speaking to South Ossetian leader Anatoly Bibilov at a meeting publicized by the independent news outlet MediaZona—rattled off a list of complaints about faulty equipment, lack of leadership and intel, and brainless tactics.South Ossetia, which relies heavily on military and f

  • U.S. Officials Warn of New Nightmare as Putin Hits Peak Desperation

    GettyIt is day 70 of Putin’s war in Ukraine, but at least in Russia, the war isn’t official just yet—Russian leadership has continued to tout the invasion as a “special military operation.”But that might all change on Victory Day, the day Russia celebrates the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to declare war against Ukraine on Victory Day, May 9, western and Ukrainian officials believe.Putin will be declaring a full mobilization for war on May

  • Fox Host Assures Women in Red States: You Can Just ‘Go Live Somewhere Else’ for an Abortion

    Fox NewsRest easy, women who live in red states. Should the Supreme Court reverse Roe v. Wade, Fox Business Network reporter Jackie DeAngelis has a solution for you: Just go “live somewhere else.”Since the Supreme Court’s majority draft opinion that overturns the landmark 1973 decision that established legal abortion in the United States was leaked, conservatives have insisted that the high court is merely handing the issue back to the states and people to handle. “They’re not banning abortion,”

  • Abbott says Texas could 'resurrect' SCOTUS case requiring states to educate all kids

    The comments came after a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court revealed that a majority of justices were considering overturning Roe v. Wade.

  • The Obamas Have A Message For You Regarding Roe v. Wade

    It's a warning about relegating "the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues.”

  • Who Leaked The Supreme Court Draft? Here Are Four Theories

    Did a liberal law clerk do it? Or a conservative? What about John Roberts? Or was it just left in the printer?

  • Shocking video shows Ukrainian drone destroying 2 Russian patrol boats

    The Russian fast-attack craft were destroyed with an unmanned combat aerial vehicle known as Bayraktar TB2.

  • DC reaches $750K settlement in Trump inaugural lawsuit

    The District of Columbia attorney general said Tuesday that his office had reached a $750,000 settlement to resolve a lawsuit that alleged former President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee overpaid for events at the Trump International Hotel to enrich the former president’s family in the process. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the settlement agreement in the case against the Presidential Inaugural Committee, the Trump Organization and the Trump International Hotel in Washington in a tweet on Tuesday. As part of the agreement, the defendants will pay the District of Columbia a total of $750,000, which will be used to benefit three nonprofit organizations, the settlement paperwork says.

  • Top US military official relays 'worst thing' Russia did before invading Ukraine

    A top U.S. military official in charge of joint training between American and Ukrainian troops in Germany said Wednesday that “the worst thing the Russians did was give us eight years to prepare” for its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ukraine’s deputy defense minister on how Western arms supplies are safeguarded from Russian interference

    The West has radically changed its strategy for supplying weapons to Ukraine, but Russian agents abroad are still trying to hinder the process, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Malyar has said in an interview with NV.

  • Ocasio-Cortez Torches Collins And Murkowski: 'They Don't Get To Play Victim Now'

    The senators "betrayed the nation’s reproductive rights when they were singularly capable of stopping the slide," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said.