115 GM workers hit picket line in West Chester as UAW expands strike zone
U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Michigan on Tuesday to speak about the UAW strike against Detroit automakers. The UAW earlier invited Biden to join workers on the picket line.
UAW president Shawn Fain announced the union was expanding its "stand up" strikes but skipping action against Ford.
General Motors and Chrysler-parent Stellantis announced layoffs in Kansas and Ohio due to the ongoing UAW strike.
The United Auto Workers' strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis is well into its fourth day, with no deal in sight. The strike comes as all three automakers have made aggressive moves to retool existing factories to build electric vehicles. Nearly 13,000 workers began picketing Friday at midnight after a deal wasn't reached by the UAW's deadline.
The United Auto Workers strike won't just disrupt Detroit automakers. Tech companies — chipmakers especially — will also be caught in the crosshairs.
The United Auto Workers have gone on strike against the Detroit Three automakers. Never in its 80-year history has the union struck all three at once.
With two hours to go before contracts expire and a strike could begin, UAW President Shawn Fain appeared on a livestream video to explain what will happen of an agreement is not reached with Ford, GM and Stellantis.
United Auto Workers plan to resume bargaining on Saturday after the union launched simultaneous strikes at three factories owned by GM, Ford and Stellantis
The United Auto Workers are striking plants that build the Ford Bronco and Ranger, Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon.
Biden's embrace of labor unions could put him in an awkward spot if a United Auto Workers strike shuts down the auto sector.
