Feb. 26—Troopers say Melvin had 115 grams of crystal methamphetamine

A Wurtland, Kentucky man was arrested in Scioto County after troopers found over $9,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine in his vehicle.

Around 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stopped a 2016 Buick Encore for marked lane violations on State Route 823.

According to an OSHP press release, during interaction with the driver, he repeatedly placed his hand into his jacket pocket after being advised to keep his hands visible.

A pat down of his person revealed approximately 115 grams of crystal methamphetamine, valued at $9,200.

The driver, Neal T. Melvin, 45, was incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of first-degree felony methamphetamine and second-degree felony trafficking in drugs.

If convicted, Melvin could face up to 19 years in prison and up to a $35,000 fine.