117 new Trader Joe's foods launched in 2019

Trader Joe's isn't unique in that when a product doesn't sell, they pull it and replace it with a new one that will. But, the rate at which they launch new foods, beverages and other products (sometimes three times per week!) and under their own private label is unparalleled.

So far in 2019, Trader Joe's has debuted 117 food items! New to the shelves is everything from salad dressings and frozen veggie mixes to sweet treats and crispy snacks. In October alone they launched 14 items, including standouts like candy corn popcorn, pumpkin bisque, a leafy greens with butternut squad salad kit, maple streusel bread and chili onion crunch sauce.

One of our favorite frozen foods to launch this year was the Outside-In Stuffed Gnocchi, which takes classic potato gnocchi and packs it with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, like a little pasta pouch. TJ's recommends you toss them in olive oil and Parmesan, but no judgement if you douse them in more sauce and mozz.

Another one to try is the Cinnamon Croissant Loaf. This buttery, airy, flaky bread can be eaten on its own with a smear of butter or made into a decadent French toast breakfast dish.

You can check out all the food items Trader Joe's has launched in 2019 in the gallery above!

If you're on the ketogenic diet, check out the gallery below for all of Trader Joe's best keto snacks:

Sign up for Best Bites for what we're savoring right now, from our daily hand-picked recipe to cooking inspiration and more.