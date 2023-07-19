This Is What a 118,000-Mile Aston Martin Looks Like

Gullwing Motor Cars

If you live in New York City, there are certain automotive places that should be on your list. Your pilgrimage list. Places you should see, places you should visit. The Ferrari dealer on Park Ave, the chop shops of Willets Point, and Gullwing Motor Cars in Astoria, Queens. It's the kind of place where you find a car like this: a 1998 Aston Martin with more than 100,000 miles on the clock, and a price tag almost half of the national new car average.

I've made a few trips to Gullwing myself, for stories that never quite panned out for usually comical reasons. One time I arrived only to find that I'd brought along the wrong lens adaptor for my camera and I couldn't take photos of anything more than a foot away. Another time I arrived to interview Peter Kumar, the mercurial owner of this eccentric classic car dealership, only to find he had just flown out on an in-person expedition to cut a car out of an overgrown barn. A Mercedes-Benz 190SL, if I remember right. My third time back was the same story.

The cars you find at Gullwing are like nothing else in the world, completely untouched gems, with perilously low purchase prices reflecting what a full restoration would cost you. A fully realized and refurbished 1930s Rolls-Royce 20/35 might sell for over $100,000. This one at Gullwing could be yours for $17,500. You do the math on what it'd take to get it back to its original lustre.

It is with that in mind that I show this $26,500 Aston Martin DB7, a kind of Aston Martin-ified Jaguar XJS. The two cars share the same basic platform, but the Aston takes things a level or two up from the Jag. This is indeed a DB7 and not a DB7 Vantage, meaning it is an earlier car with a straight six and not a V12.

The six is lifted from Jaguar, only supercharged up to over 330 horsepower. This DB7 is also a five-speed manual, a rare egg if you're restricting your search to the XJS. Here is Gullwing's description:

This 1998 Aston Martin DB7 Coupe is a rare and highly sought-after 5-Speed manual model. Black with black leather interior. A very attractive and presentable example. 118k miles and just out of a large collection and enthusiast ownership. Supercharged six-cylinder engine with manual 5-speed transmission. A great driver and a lot of car for the money. Offered with a clean carfax report. The DB7 originally debuted at the Geneva Motor Show in 1993 and is one of the most recognizable Aston Martin vehicles to this very day. A superb value and a very exciting opportunity.



With $26,500 you could buy yourself a good Camaro, or a very good Miata, or a very very good, uh, Fiat X1/9. And for the money of buying this Aston Martin DB7 as well as servicing it over its next 82,000 miles, you could get a Honda Civic Type R or GR Corolla and move on with your life. But where's the fun in that?

