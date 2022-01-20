11th Circuit denies J.T. Burnette motion to remain free pending appeal in corruption case

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals has denied a request by John Thomas "J.T." Burnette to stay out of federal prison while he appeals his conviction on corruption charges.

The appellate court issued a one-page order Wednesday denying a motion filed earlier this month by Burnette's appellate lawyers. The order was signed by Jill Pryor, U.S. circuit judge in the 11th Circuit.

John "J.T." Burnette leaves the U.S. Courthouse after he was sentenced to three years in federal prison for public corruption charges Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.

Burnette was convicted in August on extortion and other charges for his involvement in a bribery scheme involving former Tallahassee Mayor and City Commissioner Scott Maddox and his longtime partner Paige Carter-Smith.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle sentenced Burnette to three years in federal prison at the conclusion of his trial. He later denied a similar request by Burnette's lawyers to remain free pending appeal, saying the wealthy businessman got a "full and fair" trial.

Hinkle earlier ordered Burnette to report to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons by Sunday.

Burnette is expected to serve his sentence at the minimum-security federal prison camp in Montgomery, Alabama, located on the grounds of Maxwell Air Force Base.

Burnette hired the powerhouse Washington, D.C., firm Williams & Connolly to handle his appeal. The firm filed a "time-sensitive" motion Jan. 3 to keep him out of prison.

Judge Pryor did not elaborate on why the request was denied but said no more motions on the matter would be taken up in a time-sensitive manner.

"The clerk is directed to treat any motion for reconsideration of this order as a non-emergency matter," Pryor wrote.

