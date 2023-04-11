A three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeal affirmed the bribery conviction of businessman John "J.T." Burnette in an opinion released Tuesday.

Burnette, a wealthy businessman and one-time prodigious political donor, was convicted in 2021 for his role in a pay-to-play scheme involving former Tallahassee Mayor and City Commissioner Scott Maddox and his aide, Paige Carter-Smith. He was sentenced to three years in federal prison after a lengthy trial.

John "J.T." Burnette leaves the U.S. Courthouse after he was sentenced to three years in federal prison for public corruption charges Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.

More: J.T. Burnette lawyer raises conduct of FBI agent as issue before federal appeals court

Lawyers for Burnette asked the 11th Circuit to vacate his conviction and remand the case back to the District Court for a new trial or judgment of acquittal. They argued their case virtually before the appeals court in September.

Check back with Tallahassee.com for more on this breaking story.

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com and follow @JeffBurlew on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: 11th Circuit shoots down J.T. Burnette appeal in City Hall bribery case