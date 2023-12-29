11th District Court of Appeals elects leadership team

Dec. 29—The 11th District Court of Appeals of Ohio recently announced its judges have elected their leadership team for 2024.

Judge John Eklund was re-elected the court's administrative judge and Judge Eugene Lucci was elected as presiding judge, according to a news release.

As administrative judge, Eklund will continue to be responsible for exercising control over the administration, docket and calendar of the court, for the court's observance of the rules governing it, assigning judges to hear cases and many other "back office" functions, the release stated.

"I thank my colleagues for their trust to continue performing these duties," Eklund stated in the release. "I look forward to working with them and our staff this year to see that the promise of 'justice for all' is honored in the 11th District."

Lucci is in his 24th year as an Ohio judge and has experience presiding in court based on his service as common pleas judge in Lake County.

As presiding judge for the 11th District, Lucci will preside over all court sessions in which he is a participant, will call and conduct meetings of the judges as necessary to discuss and resolve administrative issues of the court and will attend the executive sessions of the Ohio Association of Court of Appeals Judges.

"I thank my colleagues for allowing me the privilege of continuing to serve as a leader in the judicial branch of our republic, and I will continue to do my best to serve the ends of justice," Lucci stated in the release.

The 11th District Court, based in Warren, has jurisdiction to hear appeals from the trial courts in Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Portage and Trumbull counties. Other judges of the court are Mary Jane Trapp, Matt Lynch and Robert Patton, and they hear cases in randomly-assigned three-judge panels.