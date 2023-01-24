11th person dies in Monterey Park mass shooting as first victims identified

[Source]

A woman in her 70s has succumbed to her injuries from Saturday’s mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, raising the incident’s death toll to 11.

The first 10 deaths occurred at Star Ballroom Dance Studio, where 72-year-old Huu Can Tran allegedly opened fire shortly after a Lunar New Year celebration.

At least 10 people were initially reported to be injured. Minutes after the shooting in Monterey Park, he allegedly went to a second dance studio in Alhambra, where he was ultimately disarmed.

Tran, whose motive remains under investigation, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in neighboring Torrance hours later.

The deceased reportedly include women and men who were in their 50s, 60s and 70s.

Authorities identified some of them on Monday: Valentino Alvero, 68; My Nhan, 65; Lilan Li, 63; and Xiujuan Yu, 57.

Meanwhile, family and friends identified two others as Nancy Liu, 63, and Ming Wei Ma, whose age was not immediately made known. More details are expected to be available soon.

“We do not have a motive yet,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters on Monday afternoon. “What drove a madman to do this? We don’t know. But we intend to find out.”

Hundreds reportedly gathered on Monday night for a candlelight vigil outside Monterey Park City Hall to honor the victims.

“Many of the immigrants… never had the chance to do ballroom when they were in their home country,” said Chun-Yen Chen, who knows at least one of the victims. “So, they came here and they found this is a great sport and fun and social gathering.”

Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California, along with 14 partners, has organized a campaign on GoFundMe for the benefit of the victims. As of this writing, the campaign has raised over $316,000.

