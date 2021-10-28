11th South Carolina resident charged over role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

An 11th South Carolinian has been charged for alleged offenses committed at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

Paul Colbath, of Fort Mill, has been charged with disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Columbia.

Colbath was arrested after a tipster contacted the FBI National Threat Operations Center to report that he “had been publicly bragging to friends and family” about participating in the riots a the Capitol.

In an interview with the FBI, Colbath said he did not “assault” the Capitol building, but entered it via an open door, court documents said.

Colbath told the FBI that “it felt good to get this off his chest. He stated that he did not want to turn himself in, because he did not feel like he did anything criminal, but that he still felt guilt about his participation. He felt ashamed and like he made ‘a big mistake.’ He did not take any weapons with him to the Capitol or plan to promote sedition or overthrow the government,” according to court records.

Colbath made an appearance at the federal courthouse in Columbia before Magistrate Judge Shiva Hodges Thursday morning and was expected to be released on bond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.