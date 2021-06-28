11th victim recovered from rubble of Miami tower collapse - mayor

Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside
(Reuters) - Another body was recovered on Monday from the rubble of a collapsed Florida condominium tower, the county mayor said, bringing the death toll to 11.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 150 people remained missing as of Monday afternoon as searchers continued to comb through the ruins of the building for possible survivors.

Police have so far identified eight of the victims, including a couple married for nearly 60 years and a mother whose teenage son is one of the few known survivors.

The cause of the collapse at the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, near Miami, remained under investigation.

Given the scores of those still missing, the disaster may end up as one of the deadliest non-deliberate structural failures in U.S. history.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

