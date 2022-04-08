12,000-year-old mammoth tusk — worth $19,000 — stolen from Washington fine art gallery

A mammoth tusk valued at $19,000 was stolen from a fine art gallery in downtown Seattle, officials said.

Kathy Lee, the owner of Fossil & Stone, told Seattle police that a man wandered around the gallery on April 5 before approaching the tusk, which had a visible price tag. The suspect took the artifact and left through the gallery’s emergency exit, heading toward a purple PT Cruiser. The driver of the vehicle told the suspect to get in the car, and the two drove away, police said.

An employee followed the suspect out and attempted to spray him with pepper spray but sprayed herself instead, police said. The suspect’s getaway car had been reported stolen, according to police.

The tusk is estimated to be at least 12,000 years old, KING5 reported.

The incident was the second theft from the gallery within the last month, Lee told KIRO7.

“I’m heartbroken,” Lee told the outlet. “I spend more waking hours here than at home, so I consider this my second home.”

Man accused of stealing dinosaur claw from Arizona gem show caught selling it, cops say

Mom steals baby goat to show her daughter and returns it dyed blue, Alabama police say

‘Strange’ ancient reptile discovered in tiny fossils at Arizona national park