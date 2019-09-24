A 12,000-year-old Turkish city is about to disappear underwater. Residents are moving ancestors' bones to dry land.

Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images





The Turkish government has called for the 12,000-year-old city of Hasankeyf to be evacuated by October 8.

At that point, the government plans to flood the area with water from the Tigris River — part of a hydroelectric dam project.

Eight historic monuments are being moved to a new settlement nearby, but most of the city's ancient caves and tombs will be destroyed.

Residents are moving the bones of their deceased answers before it's too late.

The Turkish city of Hasankeyf has been around for roughly 12,000 years, but in a matter of months, its ancient caves, churches, and tombs could disappear underwater.

Unlike coastal cities like Jakarta, Indonesia, or New Orleans, Louisiana, Hasankeyf isn't a victim of rising seas. Instead, much of the city is set to be flooded by a dam project that's designed to bring hydroelectric power to the region.

Many of Hasankeyf's residents have already been relocated to a newly constructed town about 2 miles away. The government has also transported monuments like a 12th-century Islamic monastery and a 1,800-ton bath house to a nearby plain. Residents are even moving the bones of their ancestors to the new town.

But many of Hasankeyf's archeological remains will be submerged in water once the dam's reservoir is filled. Take a look at the city before it gets inundated.

Hasankeyf is located in southeastern Turkey along the Tigris River. It has hosted residents for around 12,000 years.

In 2005, the year before construction on the dam started, Hasankeyf was home to around 55,000 people.

The city has been used by many cultures, including ancient Mesopotamian civilizations, the Byzantine army, and multiple centuries of Arab dynasties. Excavations have only scratched the surface of the site's history.

"If you dig here you will find cultures layered on top of one another," Ridvan Ayhan, a local resident, told The Guardian.







In the 1980s, the Turkish government selected Hasankeyf as the site for the Ilısu Dam, which is designed to bring hydroelectric power to the region.

The dam consists of a 1,200-megawatt hydroelectric power plant and a reservoir with the capacity to hold 11 billion cubic meters of water.







Once the reservoir is full of water, it could flood more than 374,000 acres of land.