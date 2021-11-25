12,000 runners and walkers participate in 126th Annual Turkey Trot in Buffalo

The YMCA said Liam Hilbert was the overall winner and fastest male finishing the race at 24:43. The female winner was Danielle Orie who crossed the finish line at 27:57.

