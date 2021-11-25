12,000 runners and walkers participate in 126th Annual Turkey Trot in Buffalo
The YMCA said Liam Hilbert was the overall winner and fastest male finishing the race at 24:43. The female winner was Danielle Orie who crossed the finish line at 27:57.
The YMCA said Liam Hilbert was the overall winner and fastest male finishing the race at 24:43. The female winner was Danielle Orie who crossed the finish line at 27:57.
Wil Myers of the San Diego Padres says Carmel Country Club misled him into joining by telling him it’d be easy to get a tee time. He and his wife owe fees, the clubs says.
The final two teams in each classification are eyeing state championships on Saturday. Here are this week's predictions as to who will win Saturday.
The Kings pulled out a thrilling win over the Blazers with an all-hands-on-deck performance from the bench.
Malcom found himself in the middle of a celebration on Saturday.
Alan Belcher has transformed into a hulking heavyweight since his MMA career ended in 2013. Watch him knock out his opponent in his pro boxing debut.
NASCAR’s regular season was full of silly season news. Where does that leave Cup Series lineups before 2022?
On Monday, the NBA star created buzz after taking to Instagram to share a photo of his latest pre-game fit. Kuzma, who plays for the Washington Wizards, was spotted rocking an enormous pink sweater, while strutting into the locker room at his team's match against the Charlotte Hornets in Washington, D.C. Crafted by Raf Simmons, the oversized-sleeved wool jumper is currently priced at $1659 and is available in pink, yellow and black.
Golf's burgeoning power struggle is set to detonate with the European Tour ready to refuse requests from some of its top players to accept seven-figure appearance fees to play in Saudi Arabia next year.
Longtime quiz show 'Jeopardy!' features Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings as hosts for season 38. 'The Big Bang Theory' actress will return to the lectern in December for a new special.
Thomas Morstead announces Falcons deal, Saints share perfect social media response
Seth Curry had no idea where his brother Steph was on this play.
Deion Sanders has been all over national TV, putting Jackson State in the spotlight every time his insurance commercials air. Hiring Eddie George has had a similar effect at Tennessee State. Thanks to their high-profile coaches, Jackson State and Tennessee State are reaping benefits from bigger crowds and more interest from top recruits to companies wanting to tap into all the hype, making deals with both universities and players under the new name, image and likeness rules.
He is covering the funeral costs for those who died as a result of the tragedy.
The Badgers are champions of the 2021 Maui Invitational
Jennifer Eakins suggests five players to tap the brakes on for Week 12 of the NFL season. (Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports)
In the wake of Steven Matz signing with the St. Louis Cardinals without giving the New York Mets a final chance to match or exceed the offer, Steve Cohen was angry.
Why Steve Kerr believes Andrew Wiggins was able to overcome early-season struggles.
Will #Michigan football get the job done on Saturday?
Thomas Tuchel hailed "amazing" Chelsea as the Champions League holders booked their place in the last 16 with an imperious 4-0 rout of Juventus on Tuesday.
Thanksgiving week games have not gone well for the Pac-12 so far as we look at the power rankings ahead of conference play.