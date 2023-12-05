12/04/2023 5 p.m. forecast: Another storm system setting up for northern Utah
While skies cleared out Monday, another storm is setting up over the Pacific Northwest.
While skies cleared out Monday, another storm is setting up over the Pacific Northwest.
The Jaguars are in the hunt for the top playoff seed in the AFC with a few weeks left in the regular season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Daniels is the prohibitive favorite ahead of the two Pac-12 quarterbacks.
We also found a Fire TV for a mere $65 and a 15-piece knife set slashed by over 60%.
Kelly Oubre is set to return to the lineup Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.
The US Supreme Court heard arguments Monday in a case that could decide if the billionaire Sackler family that controlled OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma can use bankruptcy to shield their personal fortunes from opioid-related liabilities.
Tyler Buchner was a top lacrosse recruit out of high school before he landed at Notre Dame to play football.
On the heels of a 2023 NLCS appearance and a trip to the World Series in 2022, Rob Thomson received an extra year on his deal.
Creeping doubts about a Fed shift to cutting interest rates are taking the wind out of the rally's sails.
The company rolled out its password-sharing crackdown to US subscribers in May after first announcing the initiative in October 2022.
After visiting with the Eagles and Cowboys, the linebacker decided to sign with the reigning NFC East champs.
Dell received medical treatment on the field and was in obvious pain.
Snap up JBL headphones for $25 (they're 50% off), an AncestryDNA kit for $40 off, a top-rated massage gun for nearly 60% off and more.
Verizon said Monday it’s offering a discounted bundle of Netflix and Max streaming subscriptions. The pairing of the two services is the first of its kind, giving the carrier’s myPlan subscribers a 41 percent discount over buying the two ad-supported plans individually.
Score single skillets and sets for a steal.
If FSU is so unimpressive without its starting quarterback, then how are the Seminoles ranked fifth — ahead of Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon?
NBCUniversal's Peacock now has 30 million subscribers.
The 2022 Heisman winner is a likely top-three choice in the 2024 NFL draft if and when he declares.
Despite the surgery, the Steelers reportedly aren't placing Pickett on injured reserve.
Tesla's lowest-priced vehicle, the rear-wheel-drive Model 3, won't be eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit as of next year. Tesla started warning buyers (and window-shoppers) on Monday that the Inflation Reduction Act credit for its cheapest Model 3, as well as the long-range variant, will drop to $3,750 for deliveries on or after January 1. The change means that Tesla believes its battery materials in the electric vehicle won't meet the IRA's 2024 sourcing rules.