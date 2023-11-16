12 and 14-year-old arrested for armed robbery after pursuit in South Seattle

Two children -- aged 12 and 14 -- were arrested for robbery Wednesday after a pursuit and crash in South Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the report of an armed robbery in the 5200 block of 39th Avenue South.

On their way to that location, officers received another call about a robbery in the 3000 block of South Mount Baker Boulevard.

The description of the suspect and the car involved from both victims were identical.

Officers soon found the car near the intersection of 39th Avenue South and South Graham Street, where police attempted to stop the car, but the driver briefly drove away before crashing.

Two of the suspects were arrested when they attempted to run away. A third suspect was not caught.

Both the 12-year-old and 14-year-old boys were transported to the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center on pending robbery charges.