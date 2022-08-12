12- and 15-year-old accused of stabbing gas station worker to death, Maryland cops say

A 12- and 15-year-old face first-degree murder charges in connection with the killing of a gas station employee, police in Maryland said.

Officers responded around 4:40 a.m. Aug. 10 to a Clinton gas station and found Isreal Akingbesote suffering from stab wounds, the Prince George’s County Police Department announced in a news release. Akingbesote died a few hours later after he was taken to a hospital, according to police.

Investigators discovered the two male juveniles stabbed the employee after they stole from the store, police said.

The 15-year-old will be charged as an adult, and the 12-year-old will be charged as a juvenile, the release said. Both face first-degree murder, assault and other related charges, according to police.

“This is a tragic situation. Two juveniles are now in custody for killing Mr. Akingbesote while he was at work. We have seen far too many juveniles committing violent crimes,” Police Chief Malik Aziz said in the release. “Committing violent crimes are serious offenses and we intend to do our part in holding accountable anyone, no matter their age, who breaks the law in this county.”

The 12-year-old is held at a juvenile detention facility, and the 15-year-old was taken to the Department of Corrections, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 301-516-2512.

Clinton is about 15 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

