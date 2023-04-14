State Attorney Worrell discusses work to build ‘better cases’ with law enforcement

State Attorney Monique Worrell held a news conference Friday to talk about the work being done to build “better cases” with law enforcement.

Worrell spoke about the law enforcement training workshop around 12:30 p.m.

According to a news release, the training was related to improving collaboration with prosecutors and law enforcement.

Watch: Worrell defends office, says she’s being blamed for broken system

The state attorney’s office has recently been criticized law enforcement leaders in Orange and Osceola counties for decisions made in some high-profile cases.

Last month, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez criticized Worrell’s office saying it is failing to prosecute drug trafficking cases.

Watch: State Attorney responds to backlash after dropping charges in deadly shooting

Worrell also facing backlash from the Orlando Police Department last month after dropping charges in deadly shooting related to a deadly shooting outside of a high school football game.

Channel 9 attended the news conference and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Read: State Attorney Monique Worrell announces reelection bid amid criticism from law enforcement

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.