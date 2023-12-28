12:31:23 12/31/23: It’s coming this New Year's Eve! What does it mean?

The year that was 2023 is one for the books, from major political scandals and submersibles going missing to popstars pretty much dominating the world and the explosion that was "Barbenheimer."

It's also finishing up in a spectacular way, involving a bit more than fireworks and champagne to send off the year.

The year ends on December 31, 2023, which can also be written as 12/31/23 or 123123.

The USA TODAY Network's Detroit Free Press reports that the date has sparked a trend online, with social media users creating videos on the significance of the number and merchandise commemorating the date selling online, including on platforms like Amazon and eBay.

But what is the significance of the special date? Does it mean that 2024 will come with extra good vibes or is there a deeper meaning within the sequence?

What are angel numbers? What is numerology?

Before getting into what this repeating number sequence means, how do we find out what it means? When it comes to unique dates like New Year's Eve 2023, many look at angel numbers and numerology to give the best answer.

Angel numbers are repeating number sequences, often used as a guide for deeper spiritual exploration, according to the Commercial Appeal. These sequences can range from 000 to 999, and each has its own distinct meaning and energy.

As for numerology, it is based on the Pythagorean idea that all things can be expressed in numerical terms because they are ultimately reducible to numbers. It is an ancient system in which numbers and letters have symbolic or mystical meanings.

What is the significance of 12/31/23?

According to spiritual and wellness site Daily OM, writer Amanda Lieber consulted several experts on the sequence.

For example, Debra Zachau, an international psychic advisor and numerologist who runs the Numerology Intensive Workshop, said you need to "add the full year (2+0+2+3) plus the day (3+1) and month (1+2) to know what magic lives inside the last day of the year."

Zachu came to the number 14, which can be further broken down (1+4) to yield the number 5, which she said symbolizes spontaneity, change, and humor. She also took a closer look at the sequence of 123, saying it's a nudge to start something new. The full "123123" adds urgency, meaning to start something new today.

What is special about 12/31/23?

Daily OM also consulted Megan Firester, a psychic medium, podcast host, and author of The Angel Numbers Book, who said while the date is not an angel number, it holds a very specific divine message.

“I consider 123 a stepping-stone number,” she told Daily OM. “It is a message from your angels that you are on your way toward whatever goal you have put forth in your mind. Seeing this number reminds you that little things matter, and paying attention to details right now is crucial. Each choice you make, no matter how seemingly small or insignificant you think it is, is actually part of a much larger picture.”

Contributing reporting: Olivia Munson, USA Today

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: 12/31/23 meaning. What does 2023 date mean to spiritual experts?