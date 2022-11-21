12 Amazing Early Black Friday Deals on Toys

eclipse_images / Getty Images

You don’t need to wait until Nov. 25 to find great deals on toys. Many retailers, including Walmart and Target, have rolled out early toy deals that you can shop right now.

Here’s a look at some of the amazing toy deals you can get ahead of Black Friday this year.

Hoverstar Flash Wheel Certified Hoverboard

Where to buy: Walmart

Regular price: $128

Sale price: $79.99

This discounted hoverboard features a built-in Bluetooth speaker and LED light.

‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ Galactic Snackin’ Grogu Animatronic Action Figure

Where to buy: Walmart

Regular price: $79

Sale price: $15

Save $64 on this action figure, which is capable of making over 40 sounds and motions.

‘PAW Patrol’ Al’s Deluxe Big Truck

Where to buy: Walmart

Regular price: $39.97

Sale price: $20

Fans of “PAW Patrol” will love this truck toy, which features a movable claw and accessories.

LOL Surprise Fashion Show Mega Runway Playset

Where to buy: Target

Regular price: $139.99

Sale price: $90

Save 36% on this playset, which includes 12 exclusive dolls and four play areas.

Kids’ Trax 6V Disney ‘Frozen 2’ Sing and Ride Powered Ride-On

Where to buy: Target

Regular price: $99.99

Sale price: $79.99

A built-in microphone and speaker allow your “Frozen” fans to sing along to their favorite songs while they ride.

Sky Viper Force Hover Sphere

Where to buy: Target

Regular price: $22.99

Sale price: $14.99

This kid-friendly drone is currently discounted by 35%.

2022 Holiday Barbie Doll

Where to buy: Macy’s

Regular price: $45

Sale price: $30.99

This special collector’s edition Barbie doll is included in Macy’s early Black Friday sale.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Monopoly

Where to buy: Macy’s

Regular price: $21.99

Sale price: $15.99

The classic board game gets a Marvel Studios twist with this on-sale Monopoly edition.

Shaper Image Remote Control Gravity Rover

Where to buy: Macy’s

Regular price: $89.99

Sale price: $35.99

This gravity-defying toy is able to crawl along walls and ceilings.

Crayola Inspiration Art Case Coloring Set

Where to buy: Amazon

Regular price: $33.19

Sale price: $19.99

Save 40% on this art kit, which features 140 pieces of art supplies, including crayons, colored pencils, markers and colored paper.

Goopow Kids Camera Toy

Where to buy: Amazon

Regular price: $36.99

Sale price: $27.99

Suitable for kids ages 3 to 8, this digital camera toy is currently 24% off.

Playskool ‘Peppa Pig’ Sit ‘n Spin

Where to buy: Amazon

Regular price: $44.99

Sale price: $34.49

This toddler toy is currently marked down 23%.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Amazing Early Black Friday Deals on Toys