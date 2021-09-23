12 amazing flannel sheet sets you can buy this fall

Transform your bed from crisp to downright cozy.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

While pumpkin spice lattes are one way to warm up during fall’s cooler temperatures, there’s another: flannel sheets.

Unlike typical cotton bed sheets, flannel transforms your bedroom from a calm, cool environment to a snug retreat. If you’re on the prowl for a new flannel sheet set to up the coziness of your bedroom, check out these great options from brands like L.L. Bean and Target.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

1. Classic flannel sheets straight from New England

L.L. Bean is well-known for its flannel shirts—and it's got great flannel sheet sets, too.

Headquartered in Maine, L.L. Bean is known for those popular duck boots and, of course, its flannel button-downs.

But its use of the classic fabric doesn’t end with plaid shirts—the company also makes uber popular bedding. Its ultrasoft comfort flannel sheet set comes in eight solid colors and four checkered patterns, ensuring there’s options to match every bedroom. Plus, the company claims the 100% cotton flannel is pill-resistant (a major plus).

The sheets have more than 700 reviews and an average rating of 4.7 stars. One reviewer writes: “I’m completely sold on these sheets. I’ve used them and washed them and they are fabulous. The sheets have ample room for our king-sized pillow top mattress, so there is no wrestling to get them on. They are so soft and comfy. I’m ready to order another set.”

2. Another L.L. Bean set for an upgraded experience

Splurge on the L.L. Bean supima flannel sheets for even stronger fabric.

L.L. Bean claims this flannel sheet set is “velvety smooth” and has a “luxurious drape.” But the main selling point is the supima, which has longer fibers than other varieties of cotton. What does that mean for you? Well, the sheets will be stronger and sturdier, as you’d expect from the premium price.

Story continues

Though they aren’t available in a twin size, these sheets are crowd-pleasers, with an average of 4.8 stars and nearly 300 reviews. They've even converted flannel skeptics. One reviewer writes: “Wow. I was never a particular fan of flannel sheets, but we’ve had a very cold winter and I decided I wanted extra coziness at bedtime. These sheets are buttery soft and like sleeping in a warm, cozy cloud. I lay in bed and just run my hands over the sheets, luxuriating in their wondrous softness.” Others describe the sheets as “nirvana,” “heavenly,” and “simply fantastic.”

3. Reasonably priced flannel sheets from Walmart

Available at Walmart, these Comfort Classics flannel sheets come in 29 colors.

If you’re not looking to fork over $100-plus for a set of L.L. Bean sheets, the well-reviewed Comfort Classics may fill the bill. These 100% cotton flannel sheets are available in 29 colors and patterns that range from basic solid colors, including navy blue and taupe, to patterns featuring owls, dachshunds, and even reindeer decked in scarves.

The sheets have 4.4 stars out of five and 137 reviews to date. Reviewers love the patterns, fabric, and say they fit a variety of mattresses (including one’s pillow-top bed). “Tired of buying flannel sheets that are coarse, stiff, and otherwise uncomfortable,” one writes. “This set is like what we used to find 20 years ago, real flannel.”

Get the Comfort Classics cozy flannel sheet set at Walmart starting at $22.14

4. This Eddie Bauer pick that channels the spirit of the great outdoors

The Eddie Bauer Flannel Sheet Set comes in a variety of patterns, including this one featuring tiny skiers.

Eddie Bauer is another company that’s known for its cold-weather apparel. It also happens to manufacture flannel bed sheets that people rave about. This Eddie Bauer cotton flannel bed sheet set comes in a whopping 26 patterns and colors, featuring a variety of fun prints and patterns. There’s the whimsical, like ice-skating penguins, and then there’s subdued options, like a gray-and-cream stripe.

Available in twin, full, queen, and king sizes, the sheets have legions of fans, with just over 3,000 reviews and 4.6 stars. Says one happy customer: “The sheet and pillowcase set was excellent. They are so warm and cuddly on these cold winter nights. Almost wrinkle-free with a design that just makes you sleepy as you roll back the covers. I love my [Eddie Bauer] flannel sheets and pillowcases.”

Get the Eddie Bauer cotton flannel bed sheet set at Overstock starting at $33.72

5. A smooth set from Amazon that won’t pop off thick mattresses

Mellani sheets are made to accommodate deep mattresses.

The Mellani cotton flannel sheets have deep pockets, making them great for mattresses thicker than the typical 8 to 14 inches—the fitted sheet is compatible with anything up to 16 inches. The sheets are 100% cotton and are pre-washed to prevent shrinking.

What’s more, the sheets come with a lifetime guarantee. You can get a refund if you’re not satisfied, though customers think you will be, if the 4.3 stars from 8,065 ratings mean anything. Writes one Mellani fan: “I just received and pre-washed these sheets, slept on them one night, and they feel fantastic! The best warm smooth flannel sheets I have ever purchased.”

Get the Mellani cotton flannel sheet set on Amazon starting at $39.97

6. An affordable, popular pick from Target

Target's Threshold sheets are popular and affordable.

Target releases a new series of Threshold printed flannel sheets every so often. Usually the sheets feature a variety of wintry patterns, including this orange-and-gray plaid atop a cream background. Of course, these sheets are affordable, too, starting at just $20, with a queen size set coming in at $30. The sheets are 100% cotton, which will lend them breathability.

Last season's sheet listing had more than a thousand glowing reviews, while the brand-new one has 4 out of 5 stars and 15 ratings. One reviewer exclaims they love the sheets for their softness—and plan to buy the set in multiple patterns.

Get the Threshold printed flannel sheet set at Target starting at $24

7. A supima cotton option from Lands' End

These Lands' End flannel sheets are made with supima cotton.

Launched in the 1960s, Lands' End originally hawked sailing equipment. Today it’s known for its high-quality products that include, yep, flannel sheets. The company has a handful of flannel options, including printed sets.

The supima set is among the most popular and best-reviewed options on the site, with nearly 800 reviews and 4.7 stars. The product description claims the sheets are supremely soft—something that reviewers back up in their comments. “Heavy luxury weight sheets,” one writes. “So soft, it is July and we still have them on our bed. They’re the nicest sheets I have ever owned for flannel.” This was the reviewer’s second set—the first one wore out after years of use—meaning they have great longevity, too.

Get the Lands' End supima flannel sheet set starting at $94.97

8. A set from Woolrich that basically promises to be warm and cozy

Woolrich even has a flannel sheet patterned with black and white sheep.

The iconic Woolrich name carries a legacy of warmth, comfort and, well, flannel. These sheets, sold by Kohl’s, come in a variety of prints—from playful sheep (with a rogue black sheep, of course) to traditional monochromatic plaids. And, of course, they’re made from cotton.

Based on the nearly 118 reviews and 4 stars, you can’t go wrong. One reviewer writes that not only is the fabric nice, you won’t be able to escape that cozy, seasonal feeling. “Nice weight flannel sheets with deep corner pockets and good elastic. The pattern is the cutest... Can't help but be in the holiday spirit sleeping on these!”

Get the Woolrich flannel sheet set at Kohl’s starting at $52.49

9. Charming prints from doyenne of domesticity Martha Stewart

These Martha Stewart Collection flannel sheets feature whimsical patterns and designs.

The Martha Stewart Collection printed cotton flannel sheet set from Macy’s comes in an array of 11 sweet patterns. There’s something to tickle anyone’s fancy, from moose, rabbit and owl silhouettes to bright red cardinals perched on evergreen branches. Of course, there’s traditional plaid and simple stripes, too. The sheets are certified as Made in Green by Oeko Tex, meaning the fabric was sustainably produced and passed testing for a variety of harmful substances.

Within its 200 reviews averaging 4 stars, many customers commented on the sheet’s softness, warmth, and ease of washing. One raves: “I purchased these sheets not only for myself, but also for each one of my four children for their homes!”

Get the Martha Stewart Collection printed cotton flannel sheet set from Macy’s starting at $20.99

10. A cozy set from Cuddl Duds

Cuddl Duds has a certification from Oeko-Tex.

“Cuddl Duds” simply sounds warm, welcoming, and downright pleasant. The sheets have the Made in Green certification from Oeko-Tex, which demonstrates that the product is manufactured sustainably, and the company meets certain standards for “socially responsible” working conditions. In other words: Cuddl Duds sheets are a purchase you can feel good about.

The current listing only has 15 very positive reviews, but sold-out pages for the product have thousands of gushing comments. “I have such sensitive skin that my husband says I am like the Princess and the Pea,” one explains. “I purchased four sets and returned all four before trying the Cuddl Duds flannel sheets. The moment I got into bed I knew these were the ones for me,” they continued.

Get the Cuddl Duds flannel sheet set at Kohl’s starting at $34.99

11. Super soft sheets from catalog staple Garnet Hill

The Garnet Hill flannel sheets come in a spectrum of solid colors, with something for every bedroom palette.

To make flannel, tightly woven cotton fabric is run through cylinders with bristles or wires during the last stage of manufacturing. Garnet Hill specifies that its flannel sheets are not treated only once—instead they’re brushed multiple times to achieve maximal softness.

More than 1,100 reviewers notice the fabric’s softness, too, giving the sheets an average rating of 4.6 stars. Some claim they’re dreamy, and one ventures as far as calling them “great, soft, yummy cotton.” Many note that they become softer with each subsequent wash, too.

Get the Garnet Hill signature flannel bedding at Garnet Hill starting at $49

12. Glow-in-the-dark space-themed sheets

Garnet Hill also carries sheets designed for kids, complete with a glow-in-the-dark pattern.

Garnet Hill makes flannel sheets for kids, too—and they almost sound too good to be true. The company claims these sheets are “out of this world,” with a vintage space-rocket print and glow-in-the-dark features.

The sheets earned a 4.7-star rating from 106 reviews. Reviewers note that the retro look allows the sheets to match multiple bedrooms, even those that aren’t space-themed. Numerous customers have had the sheets for years, and comment on how well they’ve stood the test of time (and children). One writes: “I purchased this set for my son several years ago, and it is still in use and looks great. The quality is excellent and it has stood up to many years of use. Cute design and the colors are still very vibrant.”

Get the glow-in-the-dark rockets flannel bedding from Garnet Hill starting at $99

Subscribe to Reviewed's Resources newsletter for tips, tricks and hacks to get through this together.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Get great flannel sheet sets everywhere from L.L. Bean to Target