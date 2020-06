Harriet Tubman National Historical Park (Auburn, New York)

In the late 1850s, abolitionist Harriet Tubman purchased property in Auburn, New York, from Senator William Seward and moved there with her parents from Canada, where they had been living since 1851. She returned to the home following the Civil War, and in 1896 she purchased 25 acres of adjacent land to create the Harriet Tubman Home for the Aged. She deeded the property to the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church in 1903. Today, her residence, the home for the aged, and the Thompson AME Zion Church make up the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, which was established in 2017.