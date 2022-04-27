12 arrested after officers find bloodied pit bull during dog-fighting ring bust in south GA

Police have arrested 12 people and rescued 27 dogs in south Georgia after getting a tip about a dog-fighting ring.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said they went to check out a tip at a home on Jessie Mitchell Road on Sunday after reports of dogfighting in the area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived on the scene 15 minutes later, several men took off running from the scene.

Officers found a bloodied pit bull, which followed officers around the yard.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers found several other dogs chained in the backyard and numerous dogs inside vehicles parked in front of the home. The dogs all had injuries to their faces, bodies and legs.

The sheriff’s office requested assistance from other agencies to rescue the dogs. Two were taken to an animal hospital for treatment but all of the dogs have now been released to rescue groups.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Officers searched through the night for the suspects. Twelve people were charged with felony dog fighting and two were convicted on additional charges of disorderly house and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Bond has been denied for all 12 defendants. Additional arrests are expected.

Officers arrested the following:

Brandon Baker, 39, from Panama City, Fla.

Christopher Brown, 28, of Donalsonville, Ga.

Herman Buggs Jr., 54, of Donalsonville, Ga.

Temichael Elijah, 45, of Donalsonville, Ga.

Robert Fioramonti, 35, of Donalsonville, Ga.

Terelle Ganzy, 33, of Panama City, Fla.

Cornelious Johnson, 38, of Panama City, Fla.

Ramar Lee, 45, of Donalsonville, Ga.

Kayla Stelle, 22, of Panama City, Fla.

Robert West, 38, of Panama City, Fla.

Fredricus White, 34, of Panama City, Fla.

Gary Hopkins, 65, of Donalsonville.