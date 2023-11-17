12 arrested in Pleasant Hill after $3K worth of merchandise stolen, including PS5

(KRON) — Twelve arrests were made in connection to two separate thefts in Pleasant Hill this month, the Pleasant Hill Police Department said. The first theft was on Nov. 9 at the Crossroads Shopping Center on Monument Boulevard. The second was on Nov. 12 at the Pleasant Hill Shopping Center on Contra Costa Boulevard.

A total of more than $3,000 worth of property was stolen, including a Playstation 5, according to police. However, PHPD did not specify which stores were hit during these thefts.

Photos from Pleasant Hill police’s response to the crimes can be viewed below.

Of the 12 suspects arrested, nine are adults and the other three are juveniles. Charges filed against them include auto theft, grand theft, petty theft and possession of narcotics.

The following nine adults were arrested and booked into jail:

James Castle, 55, of Antioch

Rashaud Robertson, 44, of Concord

Jesse Otero, 44, (no city of residence listed)

Joshua Henderson, 41, of Pleasanton

Matthew MacDonnell, 40, of Pleasanton

Tatiana Hackett, 35, of Oakland

Andrenay Henry, 26, of Richmond

Marvieon Wilson, 26, of Rodeo

Patricia Boling, 45, of San Lorenzo

Pleasant Hill police warn they will continue to crack down on retail theft, especially during the upcoming holiday season.

