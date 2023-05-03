12 arrested after raid at Morrow ‘nemesis’ house connected to numerous drug arrests, shootings

A year-long investigation into what police have called a “nemesis” house in a Clayton County community ended with a dozen arrests.

Channel 2 Action News was the only TV news station at the raid off Jonesboro Road across the street from Clayton State University.

Police told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach that police have responded to the home for shootings, numerous drug arrests and stolen cars.

“Over the last year there has been an array of arrests and incidents at this location to include 2 stolen vehicles, drug arrests for methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin, a shooting in the driveway, and numerous police chases involving persons leaving the location. Along with the City’s engagement groups, the Morrow Police Department was able to remove a blight on the community both safely and effectively. I also want to extend my sincere appreciate to the Clayton County Sheriff’s departmental SWAT team for their assistance in serving this warrant and making sure that adequate resources were available to make this the successful mission that it was,” Morrow Police Chief Michael Crumpler said.

Gehlbach watched as investigators pulled out evidence and tested for drugs from everything to marijuana to heroin to fentanyl.

Morrow police arrested 12 adults with help from the Clayton County Sheriff’s SWAT team and placed them on the curb in handcuffs and zip ties.

Owners of a nearby business told Gehlbach they drive by the home daily and always see a lot of traffic in and out at the address.

“We always see people coming and going. We never see a lot of car…a lot of people,” Joy Robinson said.

Morrow police said 11 men and women were staying in the home with one man living in the back shed. All were arrested on various drug charges, including distribution and some already had outstanding warrants.

As officers served a search warrant, investigators found drugs, including what they believed to be deadly fentanyl. All 12 people arrested will face several charges ranging from possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, Possession of other illicit drugs, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Police confirmed the owner or landlord was one of the dozen arrested and he faces numerous city code violations.

A captain on scene told Gehlbach the inside of the house was the “nastiest” he has ever seen. Police and code enforcement are working to get the property condemned.

