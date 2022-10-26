12 arrested in Renton organized retail theft ‘blitz’

An operation that Renton police are calling an organized retail theft blitz resulted in the arrest of several suspects and the recovery of stolen goods.

Officers partnered with loss prevention employees at Target and Lowes stores in Renton for the operation on Oct. 19.

Renton police said that during a six-hour period, 12 suspects were arrested. The suspects were charged with varying degrees of theft.

In addition, thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen merchandise were recovered.

Renton police said members of its special enforcement team will continue partnering with retail businesses in the area to help combat the ongoing retail theft problem.