12 arrested after underage sex trafficking operation, Visalia police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 12 have been arrested following a multi-agency operation that resulted in an underage human trafficking crackdown, the Visalia Police Department said.

On Wednesday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the results of a human trafficking operation that occurred from Feb. 13 to Feb.16, targeting alleged sexual predators using the Internet to seek out potential victims.

Throughout the four-day operation, officials say 12 suspects were arrested and charged with contacting a minor for sexual purposes.

“We organize operations like this to diminish the presence of online child predators and combat the exploitation of children in our communities,” said Visalia Police Captain Andy Swarthout. “Through these partnerships, our collective focus is on our shared mission to eradicate child exploitation.”

The agencies working on this case were the Fresno Human Trafficking Sexual Predator Apprehension (HIT-SPAT), The Visalia Police Department, the California Highway Patrol, and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.