25 best Amazon gifts that will arrive before Christmas

Shop the best Amazon gifts that will arrive by Christmas 2022

If you're last-minute shopping for the best Amazon gifts that will arrive before Christmas, then you're in luck. We gathered this list of products that will ship in two days or less so you can have every holiday shopping gift you need under the tree by Christmas Eve.

You can take advantage of this fast Amazon delivery service on several items. Shop several gift ideas—from popular beauty products all the way to kitchen gifts for hosts and more. Christmas is next weekend, so don't wait if you want these items to arrive in time!

1. Best gift for women: Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror

Grab this trendy mirror as a last-minute gift

This popular mirror has 4.5 stars and more than 22,000 reviews with customers describing it as being cute, compact and lightweight—perfect for a small studio or corner in the bathroom. It has built-in, vibrant LED lights that can easily be adjusted with a touch-sensor feature. The Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror even includes a wide-angle view, 180-degree swivel, side-view mirror panels and a magnifying feature that allows you to see smaller details.

$42 at Amazon

2. Best gift for men: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Snag these AirPods for the tech-savvy loved one in your life

Wireless earbuds make it easy to walk away from your device while still listening to music or talking on the phone. The newer Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are the best wireless earbuds our testers have used. They include next-gen noise cancellation, an ergonomic design and Adaptive Transparency mode. Whether someone in your life still uses headphones with wires or wants to upgrade their current AirPods, this is the perfect gift for them.

$229 at Amazon

3. Best gift for party hosts: Royal Craft Bamboo Charcuterie Board

Buy this charcuterie board for the person who likes to host holidays

For the person in your family hosting Christmas this year who’s in need of something to display anything from hors d'oeuvre to antipasto, they’ll appreciate our favorite charcuterie board, the Royal Craft Bamboo Charcuterie Board. We love how there are carved out sections to place nuts, pretzels, crackers and more in place. It even comes with handles that make it easy to carry the board to the table, pass out appetizers and transport it to other parties.

$22 at Amazon

4. Best gift for tech-savvy friends: JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Buy the best speaker for the music lover in your life: JBL Flip 6

If you have a friend who hosts wine nights or holiday parties often, they'll appreciate this vibe-enhancing speaker. The JBL Flip 6, one of our favorite portable speakers, is great to have on hand. It has a waterproof build, strong 12-hour battery life and amazing around-the-room audio. You can even choose from multiple color options, such as red and teal.

$100 at Amazon

5. Best gift for beauty queens: Revlon One-Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer

The Revlon One-Step hair dryer is the best one to buy for beauty enthusiasts

If you’re buying a gift for someone who has too much hair to maintain or seeks salon quality every time they go out, then you can’t go wrong with this popular Revlon One-Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer. With this dryer, you can dry, smooth and volumize hair all in one. Our beauty editor tested the hairdryer and says that it lives up to the hype.

$39 at Amazon

6. Best gift for the jewelry lover: Diamond Dazzle Stik

Best gift to clean the bling: this Connoisseurs Diamond Dazzle Stik

Whether you know someone who just got engaged or wears earrings everyday, they could probably use a refresher on their jewelry. This wallet-friendly Diamond Dazzle Stik has over 46,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. Buyers describe it as being easy to use, portable and leaving their jewelry with a dazzle.

$8 at Amazon

7. Best for avid Amazon shoppers: Amazon.com Gift Card

Gift someone with an Amazon gift card for Christmas

We all know someone who always has an Amazon package sitting in front of their doorstep. For these people, you really can't go wrong getting them an Amazon.com Gift Card. This perfect stocking stuffer comes in a high-quality gift box with gold accents. Even better: it has no fee and doesn't expire. Choose an amount from $50 all the way to $2,000.

From $50 at Amazon

8. Best for coffee lovers: Keurig K-Café Smart

Satisfy someone's coffee craving this Christmas

This small and practical Keurig is the perfect gift for anyone who drinks coffee daily. With its highly customizable design, the Keurig K-Café Smart coffee maker is the best Keurig we’ve ever tested. It will allow them to choose from a variety of options, depending on how they like their coffee: a single or double espresso, brew-over-ice feature and different frothing levels. Plus, they can control the machine and its settings with the easy-to-use, enjoyable app.

$199 at Amazon

9. Best for those who cook: Cuisinart TOA-65 Digital AirFryer Toaster Oven

The best toaster oven for someone who cooks

From being able to bake homemade pizza, air fry chicken tenders and much more, these toaster ovens that also air fry are becoming more popular. If you're shopping for a cooking enthusiast who doesn't have this kitchen gadget that we tested and rated best overall, then buying it for them is a must. With the Cuisinart TOA-65 Digital AirFryer Toaster Oven, everything fried brown and crispy and had good baking results. It even includes pre-programmed settings and easy-to-use digital controls.

$285 at Amazon

10. Best for the fitness freak: Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

The best dumbbells for at-home strength trainers

If you know someone who wants to start working out from home but doesn't want to break the bank buying a bunch of fitness equipment, then these Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells are the perfect pick. These versatile dumbbells range from 5 to 52.5 pounds and include easy-to-use dials to select each weight. Personally, I have enjoyed using these dumbbells for several different workouts in my basement, such as RDLs, squats, chest presses and much more. Plus, they come with a one-year-trial membership to JRNY, which includes several on-demand, full-body classes.

$369 at Amazon

11. Best for the outdoorsy person: Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses

Shop these Ray-Bans for Christmas 2022

For the person in your life who is always spending time outdoors, you can buy them an iconic pair of Ray-Bans, which were first made in 1937 for the U.S. Aviators. These classic-looking Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses have full UV protection, offer optimal visual clarity and an appealing color contrast no matter which color sunglasses you choose. Reviewers love how they can pick from green, purple, pink and more. Their metal frame and flash mirror lens also makes them both resilient and stylish.

$163 at Amazon

12. For the homebody: UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slipper

Help the home body in your life feel cozier

If you're shopping for a woman in your life who's a home body, then this UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slipper is a great gift. It is made of super soft sheepskin and includes a rubber sole that provides great grip while she walks around the house. These slippers have 4.5 stars and over 23,000 reviews where customers describe them as being cute and comfortable. Please note: only certain colors and sizes will arrive by Christmas.

From $70 at Amazon

13. For the TV Lover: Blu-Ray box sets

The streaming age is at an uncertain place right now. Netflix is cancelling chart-topping shows, and HBO Max is removing classic films and television left and right. If you know someone who can't live without their comfort show, it may be time for them to own it outright.

14. For the eco-conscious: LUXE Bidet NEO 320 Plus

The Luxe Bidet NEO 320 is an easy to use, affordable bidet attachment.

After the toilet paper shortages of 2020, interest in bidets is higher than ever. Our favorite bidet attachment, and our "best value pick" short of buying a powered bidet seat, is LUXE Bidet's NEO 320 Plus.

From $55 at Amazon

15. For the one who could use some pampering: LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set

Jazz up your tub with the LifeAround2Angels bath bombs.

These bath bombs are one of our most popular holiday recommendations, so we almost feel obligated to point out that they're part of Amazon's 2-day shipping plan. Gift the gift of a quiet moment of luxury this year.

$27 at Amazon

16. For the busy-but-tidy: iRobot Roomba j7+

iRobot Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum

It's a little unconventional, but our favorite robot vacuum is all set for 2-day shipping at Amazon. Even if you don't give it as a gift, the iRobot Roomba j7+ is a great way for holiday hosts to keep the house a little cleaner when the extended family is visiting.

$600 at Amazon

17. For the family-minded: Aura Mason Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame

Aura Mason Digital Picture Frame

Digital picture frames are a mainstay in grandparents' homes these days, but they're perfect for anyone with far-flung loved ones, and sending photos to a loved one's frame is a fun way to keep them updated. Aura's frames are widely-beloved for their look and their ease of use.

From $180 at Amazon

18. For the charmingly disorganized: Tile Mate

Tile Mate

Tile's versatile trackers are great for your loved ones who can't seem to hold on to keys, remotes or wallets. Attach it to whatever you don't want to lose, and Tile will help you find it. In Bluetooth range, the Tile emits a sound so that you can find your missing item. Outside of Bluetooth range, it shows you the Tile's most recent location on a map.

From $18 at Amazon

19. For the quirky: Tortilla Blanket

Tortilla Blanket

On sale right now for 40% off, this adorable blanket is perfect for anyone who's ever wanted to take their dreams of wrapping up like a burrito one step further. It's also perfect for your friend whose decor includes sequined pillows of Nicolas Cage's face.

$24 at Amazon

20. For the dashing host: Modern Mixology Cocktail Kit with Stand

Modern Mixology Cocktail Set

Being able to mix your own drinks is fun and empowering—it's a great way to make your friends feel special for a quiet night in or a house party. This kit features the essentials, as well as some nice extras, and a set of recipe cards to get started.

$43 at Amazon

21. For coffee connoisseurs: Bodum French Press

Bodum French Press

Pod coffee machines are all well and good, but for many people, the ritual of preparing coffee is as appealing as actually taking that first sip in the morning. The French press is a time-honored way to prepare fresh, rich coffee. And while it's a little more involved than some other coffee prep methods, it's also surprisingly easy.

From $22 at Amazon

22. For the friend with the perfect yard: Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0

Solo Stove was an unexpected breakout hit, possibly because they made outdoor gathers easier than ever before. This low-effort fireplace weighs just over 20 pounds, minimizes smoke and makes it easier than ever to dump ash. Not every Solo Stove is shipping in time for Christmas, but the Bonfire 2.0 model with the removable ash pan should make it in time.

$300 at Amazon

23. Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 8

Not every Apple product is still going to make it in time for Christmas. For instance, the Airpods Pro are on steep sale right now, but they may not make it by the 25th. The sleek Apple Watch Series 8, however, is one of our favorite gifts for women and our favorite smartwatch, and you still have time to get hold of one.

$469 at Amazon

24. For the content creator: QIAYA Selfie Ring Light

Qiaya Selfie Light Ring

From Instagram Stories to TikTok, it's never been more important to light your face well. For people who love to share their stories with the world, this clever ring light clips to your phone and illuminates your face, doing away with dramatic shadows or harsh lighting. It's compact and the light is adjustable.

$15 on Amazon

25. For pet lovers: VOLUAS Automatic Pet Feeder

Voluas automatic dog and cat feeder

Anyone with dogs or cats knows that they can add a lot of stress to leaving the house. Some animals can free-feed on their own, but others don't have quite as much self-control. This timed food dispenser lets you schedule up to 4 meals per day, offering peace of mind whether you're just at work or leaving for long trips.

From $57 at Amazon

