The 12 best Chromebook deals in January 2024 — from $63

While Chromebook deals grew in popularity because they’re generally cheaper alternatives to Windows-based laptop deals, Chromebooks have further developed over the years to provide a convenient and functional experience despite their lower prices. Most Chromebooks maintain affordability by going with low-end components, while still promising smooth performance because their operating system, Google’s Chrome OS, mostly uses web-based apps instead of installed software, resulting in low overhead and quick startups. There are several brands that make Chromebooks, and we’ve rounded up our favorite offers below to give you a jumpstart on deciding what Chromebook to buy.

HP Chromebook 14a — $169, was $299

The HP Chromebook 14at is one of the cheapest options if you want a Chromebook, but it will still be able to help you finish your basic tasks with its Intel Celeron N4120 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. It’s equipped with a 14-inch HD screen, a battery that can last up to 14 hours on a single charge, and a 64GB eMMC. If you need more storage space, you can save your files on Google Drive, which will also let you access them from any device.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 — $194, was $290

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 adds versatility to the trusted Chromebook formula because it’s a 2-in-1 laptop, which our laptop buying guide describes as a device that can transform between laptop mode and tablet mode with the help of the 360-degree hinges attaching the body to its 11.6-inch HD touchscreen. Inside the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 are the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, ‎Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, with a battery life of up to 10 hours and a 32GB eMMC for storage.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook — $349, was $499

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook is a different kind of 2-in-1 laptop as it uses a detachable keyboard that also doubles as a protective cover for its 13.3-inch Full HD OLED touchscreen. Inside the device are the Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 processor, Qualcomm Adreno 618 graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and you’ve got a 128GB eMMC for storage that’s relatively large compared to other Chromebooks. You’ll also get one free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with your purchase of the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook.

Asus Chromebook Flip C434 — $359, was $505

The Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is another Chromebook that’s also a 2-in-1 laptop, as the multiple modes will be very helpful for professionals and students alike as they go through their respective days. The Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is powered by the 8th-generation Intel Core M3 processor, ‎Intel HD Graphics 615, and 4GB of RAM, while offering a 64GB eMMC and a 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors.

HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook — $1,349, was $1,519

The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is making a case to be included among the best Chromebooks because it pushes the envelope on the capabilities of a Chrome OS-powered laptop. You’ll get smooth performance with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and it also comes with a 128GB SSD for storage. The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook also features a 13.5-inch 2K touchscreen, which is attached to its body with 360-degree hinges as it’s also a 2-in-1 laptop.

More Chromebook deals we love

There are many more Chromebook deals in the market beyond our top picks, so if you want to explore more choices, feel free to take a look at the bargains we’ve gathered below. They’re not going to stay this cheap for long though, as there’s always high demand for Chromebooks. If you want to take advantage of any of these offers, you need to hurry because stocks may run out or discounts may end, sooner than you think.